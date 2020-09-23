Samsung Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event today | Where to watch the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launch

Samsung will be hosting a Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event on September 23, where it will be unveiling a new Galaxy device. Reports suggest that this new Galaxy device launching at the Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event is the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event: Where to watch the live-stream

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition launch at the Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event is scheduled to begin at 7.30 pm IST on September 23. Interested viewers can watch the online-only launch event on the Samsung global newsroom website, its official YouTube channel, and other social media accounts.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price (rumoured)

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price and availability details will be revealed at the Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event. However, leaked information suggests that the new Galaxy S20 smartphone will be launched for $750 (roughly Rs 55,100).

Details of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE launch in India are also likely to be announced at the end of the Galaxy Unpacked for Every Fan event.

Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is expected to be a toned-down version of the premium Galaxy S20 models. According to the teasers, Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition will be available in multiple colour options, including Lavender, Mint, Orange, Red, and Navy Blue.

Tipster Evan Blass recently leaked the render images and other details ahead of the Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition launch event. The low-cost Samsung Galaxy S20 will sport a similar 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O punch-hole Super AMOLED display surrounded by thin bezels. The display is likely to get a 120Hz refresh rate support.

Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G could feature a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G model will feature Samsung’s own Exynos 990 SoC. The models could pack 6GB/ 8GB RAM with up to 128GB internal memory.

Leaked Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications also reveal that the smartphone will have a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless charging, and IP68 water resistance.

In terms of optics, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE could feature a triple-camera setup on the back with a 12MP primary lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom.

For selfies, there will be a 32MP front camera on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE, if rumours are to be believed.