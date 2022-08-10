Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2022 event: How to watch the event online, what to expect

The latest Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will commence later today. The event will give us a detailed look at Samsung’s newest foldable smartphones. Samsung will unveil the Galaxy Z Fold 4, Galaxy Z Flip 4, Galaxy Buds 2 Pro, and Galaxy Watch 5 series.

The Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place later tonight, August 10, at 06:30 pm IST, 02:00 pm BST, 09:00 am ET or 06:00 pm AEST. Samsung is expected to unveil all four devices at the event, including the next generation of its foldable smartphones. You can watch the Galaxy Unpacked live stream on Samsung’s official website or YouTube channel.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 Expected Specs

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to use the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 chipset. The Snapdragon chip will be paired with 12GB or 16GB of RAM and 256GB or 512GB of storage. the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will pack a 4,400 mAh battery and come with 25W fast-charging support.

Other specifications of the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will include a 7.6-inch QXGA+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate, while the phone will get a 6.2-inch HD+ AMOLED screen on the outside with a 120Hz refresh rate. For optics, the Galaxy Z Fold 4 will get an updated main camera, opting for a 50 MP primary sensor.

The phone will also get a 12 MP ultrawide unit and a 12 MP telephoto shooter with 3x optical zoom on the back. It will also opt for a 16 MP under-display camera on the inside and a 10 MP camera on the outside. The Galaxy Z F old 4 will run Android 12 with the One UI skin on top, although there are rumours that the foldable will use Android 12L.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 Expected Specs

The Galaxy Z Flip 4 5G could also be powered by the Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC. Accompanying the chip will be 8GB of RAM and up to 256GB of storage. The Galaxy Z Flip 4 is also expected to run on Android 12 with Samsung’s One UI 4.0 skin on top.

The Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 4 could also get a 3,700 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support and 10W wireless charging support. The phone will have a 2.1-inch AMOLED display on the outside as well.

Samsung Galaxy Watch 5 Series Expected Features

Samsung is expected to ditch the Classic branding and use the ‘Pro’ moniker on the Galaxy Watch 5 series. The line-up will include the Galaxy Watch 5 and Galaxy Watch 5 Pro, the latter of which will have a larger battery, sapphire glass protection, and a titanium case. The Galaxy Watch 5 series will feature an IP68 rating and MIL-STD-810G as well as shock and radiation protection.

The Galaxy Watch 5 is expected to come in Gold, Purple, Navy Green and Blue colours, while the Watch 5 Pro will be available in Black or Gray titanium. The Galaxy Watch 5 series will also charge faster than its predecessors and will run Google’s latest WearOS 3.5 skinned with Samsung’s One UI Watch 4.5.

Galaxy Buds 2 Pro Expected Features

Samsung is expected to improve the active noise cancellation on its new flagship true wireless earbuds. The TWS earbuds are also expected to come with 360-degree audio and HD Voice. The Galaxy Buds 2 Pro could deliver up to 8 hours of playback and up to 29 hours in total with the case. It should feature wired fast charging and wireless charging. The buds are touted to boast a dual-driver design with a 5.3mm tweeter to complement the 10mm woofer on each earbud.

How much will it all cost?

The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 will feature a starting price of €1,879 (Roughly Rs 1,52,000), while the Galaxy Z Flip 4 will start from €1,149 (Roughly Rs 93,100). Additionally, the Galaxy Buds 2 Pro will feature a starting price of €229 (Roughly Rs 18,500). The Galaxy Watch 5 series is expected to feature a starting price of CAD 349 (Roughly Rs 21,500). The Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 4 is expected to go on sale in India on August 26. Both the Galaxy Z Fold 4 and Galaxy Z Flip 4 are available for pre-reservation in India.