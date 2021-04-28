MARKET NEWS

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Event: How to watch the livestream? What to expect?

Samsung is expected to unveil a new range of Galaxy Book laptops at the event, including ones powered by Intel and Qualcomm processing hardware.

Moneycontrol News
April 28, 2021 / 07:25 PM IST

Samsung is scheduled to launch new products at its Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event later today. Samsung is expected to unveil a new range of Galaxy Book laptops at the event, including ones powered by Intel and Qualcomm processing hardware. The new lineup of notebooks will include the Samsung Galaxy Book Go, Galaxy Book Pro, and Galaxy Book Pro 360.

How to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 Live?

You can watch the live stream of the Galaxy Unpacked event through the company’s official website or on its YouTube channel. It is scheduled to take place at 10:00 am EST (07:30 pm IST).

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021: What to expect

The Samsung Galaxy Book Pro and Galaxy Book Pro 360 are expected to be powered by 11th Gen Intel hardware, while the Galaxy Book Go might use the ARM-based Qualcomm Snapdragon 7c SoC. All or at the very least, some of the new Galaxy Book laptops could be equipped with AMOLED panels.

Samsung’s upcoming notebooks are also expected to feature long-lasting battery life, up to 18 hours in the case of the Galaxy Book Go. Both the ‘Pro’ models are expected to feature a premium design and build, and possibly, a premium price. There’s also talk of S Pen integration with the Galaxy Book Pro 360. Other rumours suggest that the new Galaxy Book laptops may come with 4G LTE and possibly even, 5G connectivity.
Moneycontrol News
TAGS: #laptops #Samsung
first published: Apr 28, 2021 07:25 pm

