Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event date confirmed for August 11, new foldables on their way

Samsung has officially announced the date of its next Galaxy Unpacked event. After several rumours, leaks, and an accidental upload, the South Korean tech giant has confirmed that the Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 11, where the company is expected to unveil the Galaxy Fold3, Galaxy Flip3, Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic, and Galaxy Buds2 TWS earbuds.



Ready to go from good to great? Join us as we unfold this #SamsungUnpacked, August 11, 2021.

Learn more: https://t.co/U3NHdnqd9G pic.twitter.com/lHI02uINFk July 21, 2021

The next Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event will take place on August 11 at 14:00 UTC or 19:30 IST. The event theme, “The future will unfold in a new way. Very soon”, suggests that there will be a big emphasis on foldables. It also all but confirms previously rumoured information that the Galaxy Fold3 and Galaxy Flip3 will be arriving at the event. The two devices are also represented in the official poster shared by the company.

Previous leaks also suggest that the Samsung Galaxy Watch4 and Watch4 Classic will debut during the event. The two smartwatches have already been detailed through an official Amazon Canada listing that has since been taken down. We could also see the launch of the Samsung Galaxy Buds 2 at the event.

Some rumours also suggest that Samsung could unveil new GalaxyBook laptops with AMOLED displays. The company is unlikely to reveal any new smartphones at the event as there will be no Galaxy Note device this year, while the Galaxy S21 FE could arrive later this year.