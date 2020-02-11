Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020 on February 11: Everything we know about the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Buds+

Samsung will host its Galaxy Unpacked event on February 11 in the US where the company is expected to unveil a host of new products, including its flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S20 series. The South Korean tech giant has already teased the arrival of its vertical folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip, which is also expected to be launched alongside. In case you managed to dodge the massive flood of leaks, here is a brief report on everything that Samsung is expected to unpack at the 'Galaxy Unpacked 2020'.

Samsung Galaxy Unpacked launch event time and live-stream

Samsung will be hosting the live launch of the Galaxy S20 series, the Galaxy Z Flip, and the Galaxy Buds+ on February 11 at 11 am PST. Indian viewers can watch the live-stream on Samsung’s social media channels on February 12 at 12.30 am.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip specifications, features, and everything else we know

Samsung has already teased the Galaxy Z Flip during the Oscars 2020 but did not list of its specs. The vertical folding smartphone is rumoured to sport a taller-than-usual 22:9 aspect ratio for its 6.7-inch Infinity-O Flex screen. The display is said to have a Full HD+ 1,080 x 2,636 resolution with a hole-punch cutout for the 10MP front-facing camera.

When folded, the Galaxy Z Flip will have a tiny 1.06-inch Super AMOLED cover display with Gorilla Glass 6, if we go by the rumours.

Performance engine on the Galaxy Z Flip is said to feature Qualcomm Snapdragon 855+, paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 internal memory. Storage can reportedly be further expanded up to 1TB via microSD.

For optics, the foldable smartphone would get two camera sensors positioned next to the cover display with a 12MP f/1.8 main lens and a 12MP 123-degree ultra-wide sensor. Galaxy Z Flip will reportedly have a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W fast charging and 9W wireless charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S20 series specifications, features, and everything else we know

Samsung is expected to launch three new Galaxy S20 series smartphones in a total of five variants. The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will reportedly come in 4G LTE and 5G variants, whereas the more-premium Galaxy S20 Ultra will only be available in a 5G-compatible network.

All the three smartphones will feature a hole-punch cutout on the Infinity-O Super AMOLED display and up to 120Hz refresh rate support. The Galaxy S20+ has been the most-leaked among the three smartphones.

Leaked live images of the Galaxy S20+ show a quad-camera setup on the back with a 12MP 1.8μm primary sensor that would capture more light. The other three sensors would include a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 64MP telephoto shooter and a macro lens.

The Galaxy S20+ is expected to launch with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor with X55 modem for 5G connectivity. Some regions may get the Galaxy S20+ with Exynos 990 chip.

The screen is said to be between 6.63-6.7-inch tall on the Galaxy S20+ with a 20:9 aspect ratio.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra will reportedly feature Samsung’s custom 108MP primary sensor on the back. Tipster Evan Blass has also uploaded images that reveal the exact camera specifications of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Along with the 108MP primary wide lens, the Galaxy S20 Ultra will feature a 12MP ultra-wide lens, a 48MP periscope telephoto lens with up to 100x hybrid zoom, and a DepthVision camera. For selfies, there will be a 40MP front camera on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

Lastly, the Galaxy S20 Ultra 5G will have a massive 5,000 mAh battery with support for 45W fast charging. The charger would reportedly refuel the 5,000 mAh cell from zero to 100 in 74 minutes.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Another device that Samsung is expected to launch at the Galaxy Unpacked event is the Galaxy Buds+. The new truly wireless earbuds will succeed the Galaxy Buds launched last year. Galaxy Buds+ is rumoured to get Spotify integration and also come with a dedicated Gaming Mode. Further, the buds are rumoured to get a larger 85 mAh battery, compared to the 58 mAh battery found on each bud of the original Galaxy Buds.

In case you thought the upgraded Galaxy Buds+ would feature Active Noise Cancellation (ANC) to compete against Apple’s AirPods Pro, you might get disappointed. Recent reports suggest that Samsung has dropped the plans to launch the Buds+ with ANC.

Google at Galaxy Unpacked 2020

Android-maker Google has confirmed its presence at Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked 2020. The search engine giant has not had its ‘something exciting’ announcement yet. We speculate it to be something regarding foldable form factors and their compatibility with Android’s developer tools. Google’s Android 10 comes with native tools for foldable smartphones.