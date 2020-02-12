Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020: All you need to know about the Galaxy S20 series, Galaxy Z Flip, Galaxy Buds+

Samsung officially ‘unpacked’ the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra at its event in the United States. The South Korean giant also unveiled its first vertical folding smartphone, the Galaxy Z Flip.

Besides these, there were also a host of other announcements made at the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked 2020. Here is everything that happened:

Samsung Galaxy S20 series

Samsung launched three new flagship smartphones - the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra. Specifications for these devices had leaked days before the event.

The three feature a QHD+ 120Hz Dynamic AMOLED Infinity-O display, with screen sizes varying from 6.2-inches to 6.9-inches. The highlight spec for the three Galaxy S20 smartphones is their camera module.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra features a quad-camera setup with a 108MP f/1.8 primary sensor that uses 9-to-1 pixel binning for 12MP images. The other three camera sensors include a 12MP ultra-wide lens, f/2.2 primary sensor, a 48MP telephoto sensor, and a depth sensor.

The 48MP telephoto lens uses pixel-inning to generate 12MP images and features OIS. It also supports a whopping 100x super-resolution zoom, which Samsung calls the Space Zoom.

Galaxy S20 features a 12MP f/1.8 sensor, a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens, and a 64MP telephoto sensor. The Galaxy S20+ shares the three sensors and also includes an additional DepthVision sensor found on the Galaxy S20 Ultra.

All three smartphones support 8K video recording. The Galaxy S20 Ultra uses the primary 108MP sensor for 8K video recording, whereas the other two smartphones use the 64MP telephoto lens.

Other specs include a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC or Exynos 990 chipset, depending on the region.

The Galaxy S20 Ultra features up to 16GB RAM and 512GB UFS 3.0 storage. The standard Galaxy S20 comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB UFS 3.0 storage, whereas the Galaxy S20 Plus gets 12GB RAM and up to 512GB UFS 3.0 internal storage.

Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra price

Samsung has launched the vanilla Galaxy S20 for $999 (roughly Rs 71,000) and the Galaxy S20+ for $1,199 (roughly Rs 86,000). The most-premium Galaxy S20 Ultra’s price in the US starts at $1,399 (roughly Rs 1,00,000). The Galaxy S20 series price in India is currently under wraps.

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip

The Galaxy Z Flip is Samsung’s second foldable smartphone.

It features a tall 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a 21:9:9 aspect ratio and a 1080 x 2636 resolution. The foldable smartphone uses what Samsung calls the Ultra-Thin Glass for added durability.

It also has a secondary 1.1-inch Super AMOLED screen positioned on the back cover that displays notifications. The foldable phone is covered with Gorilla Glass 6 on the outside as well as the inside.

Samsung has built a three-stop hinge on the Z Flip that allows you to use both halves of the device independently when it is propped up.

Additionally, the hinge of the Z Flip is designed to prevent dust from getting inside, a significant issue which plagued the Galaxy Fold during its initial launch. Samsung has developed special fibres to keep dust out.

Further, Galaxy Z Flip and Galaxy S20 series users will get better Google-Duo integration for an improved video-calling experience.

Performance engine includes a Snapdragon 855+ SoC paired with 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.0 storage. The phone runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin out of the box. It packs a 3,300 mAh battery with 15W wired charging support. The Z Flip packs a set of stereo speakers tuned by AKG and wireless charging support.

Optics on the Galaxy Z Flip includes a dual-camera setup with a 12MP prime wide sensor and a 12MP ultrawide lens. On the front, the punch-hole notch houses a 10MP, f/2.4 selfie camera.

The Galaxy Z Flip is priced at $1,380 (approx. Rs 98,400) and will arrive in the US and South Korea on February 14.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+

Samsung has upgraded the Galaxy Buds+ which now features two speakers instead of one. The wireless earbuds feature three mics and an improved ability to reduce ambient sound. It also supports switching between multiple connected devices.

Samsung claims that the new Galaxy Buds+ offer 11 hours of battery on a single charge, and the charging case offers another 11 hours of juice.

Samsung Galaxy Buds+ come integrated with Spotify. The device is priced at $149 (roughly Rs 10,600) in the US.