Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE price in India announced; goes on sale starting June 23 alongside Tab A7 Lite

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE price in India has been announced. The new Samsung tablet comes with a massive 10,090 mAh battery and a big 12.4-inch display. Samsung has also announced the Galaxy Tab A7 Lite price in India.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE price in India

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE India price starts at Rs 46,999. It comes in two storage options with 4GB + 64GB and 6GB + 128GB. The new Samsung tablet comes in four colours - Mystic Black, Mystic Green, Mystic Silver, and Mystic Pink.

As part of the launch offers, customers will get Rs 4000 cashback on HDFC Debit Card and Credit Card transactions and Rs 10,000 off on the keyboard cover.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite price in India

The Galaxy Tab A7 Lite price in India is set at Rs 11,999. It comes in two storage options with 3GB + 32GB storage and 4GB + 64GB memory. The budget tablet comes in Grey and Silver colours.

Both tablets go on sale via Amazon India, Samsung E-store, and other retailers starting June 23.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE features a 12.4-inch TFT LCD with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and comes with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the tab draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Storage can be further expanded via a microSD card up to 1TB.

The Samsung tablet packs a 10,090 mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. It claims to offer up to 13 hours of video playback on a single charge. For selfies and video calls, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 5MP front camera. It also comes with an 8MP single rear camera. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE also supports S Pen and runs Android 11 out of the box. It has a layer of One UI 3.0 on top of Android.

The tablet weighs 608 grams and is 6.3mm thick. It comes with connectivity options like 5G, 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11, GPS, etc.

Galaxy Tab A7 Lite specifications

The budget tablet comes with an 8.7-inch TFT display. It has a 1340×800 resolution with considerably thick bezels around the display. Under the hood, the tablet comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Storage can be further expanded via a microSD card up to 1TB. It packs a 5,100 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. The tablet is 8mm thick and weighs 371 grams for the LTE variant.

It comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 5, LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack, etc. the tablet also features dual stereo speakers. It runs Android 11 based OneUI 3.0 out of the box.