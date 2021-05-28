Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE launched with a 10,090 mAh battery, Galaxy Tab A7 Lite tags along

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE specifications and features have been announced. It is the first “fan edition” tablet in Samsung’s portfolio. The South Korean tech giant has also launched the Galaxy A7 Lite alongside.

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE price and specifications

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE price is set at EUR 649 (around Rs 57,800). There is no word on the tablet’s launch in India, so far. It comes in Mystic Black, Mystic Silver, Mystic Green, and Mystic Pink colours.

The premium Samsung Tab has a 12.4-inch TFT LCD with a 2560 x 1600 resolution and comes with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the tab draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. It is paired with up to 6GB of RAM and 128GB of internal storage. Storage can be further expanded via a microSD card up to 1TB.

The Samsung tablet packs a 10,090 mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support. It claims to offer up to 13 hours of video playback on a single charge. For selfies and video calls, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 5MP front camera. It also comes with an 8MP single rear camera. The Galaxy Tab S7 FE also supports S Pen and runs Android 11 out of the box. It has a layer of One UI 3.0 on top of Android.

The tablet weighs 608 grams and is 6.3mm thick. It comes with connectivity options like 5G, 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11, GPS, etc.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A7 Lite

The budget tablet comes with an 8.7-inch TFT display. It has a 1340×800 resolution with considerably thick bezels around the display.

Under the hood, the tablet comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal storage. Storage can be further expanded via a microSD card up to 1TB. It packs a 5,100 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support. It has an 8MP rear camera and a 2MP front camera. The tablet is 8mm thick and weighs 371 grams for the LTE variant.

It comes with connectivity options like Wi-Fi 5, LTE, Bluetooth v5.0, USB Type-C, 3.5mm jack, etc. the tablet also features dual stereo speakers. It runs Android 11 based OneUI 3.0 out of the box.