Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE launched with 10,090mAh battery: Check price, specs

Samsung Galaxy Tab S7 FE launched in Germany is the company’s first “Fan Edition” tablet. The FE moniker was limited to the Galaxy S-series. The new Samsung tablet comes with a massive 10,090 mAh battery and has a 12.4-inch display.

The Galaxy Tab S7 FE has thin bezels across all sides. It has a 12.4-inch TFT LCD. The display has a 2560 x 1600 resolution and comes with a 60Hz refresh rate. Under the hood, the tab draws power from a Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC. The performance unit also includes 4GB of RAM and 64GB of internal memory. Storage can be further expanded via a microSD card up to 1TB.

The large tablet packs a 10,090 mAh battery. There is no word on fast charging support. It is claimed to offer up to 13 hours of video playback on a single charge. For selfies and videos calls, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE has a 5MP front camera. It also comes with an 8MP single rear camera on the back.

The tablet supports S Pen that can be used to take notes and draw sketches. Software-wise, the Galaxy Tab S7 FE runs Android 11 out of the box. It has a layer of One UI 3.0 on top of Android.

The tablet weighs 608 grams and is 6.3mm thick. It comes with connectivity options like 5G, 4G VoLTE, USB Type-C, Bluetooth 5.0, WiFi 802.11, GPS, etc.

Samsung has launched the Galaxy Tab S7 FE in Europe for EUR 649 (roughly Rs 57,800). Currently, there is no word on the tablet’s launch in India.