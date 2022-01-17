Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 goes on sale today in India: Check price, specifications

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price in India has been announced. The budget tablet under Rs 20,000 comes in two variants with each having two storage options. The Samsung tablet takes on the likes of the Nokia tab T20 and Realme Pad.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 price in India

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 comes in WiFi and LTE options. The WiFi variant comes in 3GB + 32GB and 4GB + 64GB options. The two storage options are priced at Rs 17,999 and Rs 19,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 LTE variant also comes in the same storage options. The 3GB + 32GB variant is priced at Rs 21,999, whereas the 4GB + 64GB model comes with a price tag of Rs 23,999. The tablet comes in grey, silver, and pink gold colours. As part of the launch offers, customers with an ICICI Bank credit card can claim a Rs 2,000 discount on the purchase of the Galaxy Tab A8.

Samsung Galaxy Tab A8 specifications

The Galaxy Tab A8 is powered by an octa-core UniSoC T618 processor paired with the Mali G52 MP2 GPU. Samsung budget tablet can be configured with up to 4GB of RAM and up to 128GB of storage that can be further expanded up to 1TB via a microSD card slot.

The tablet packs a 7040 mAh battery with 15W fast charging support although the charger is sold separately. The Tab A8 (2021) runs Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out of the box. The tablet features a 10.5-inch TFT display. The screen has a 60Hz refresh rate and comes with a WUXGA+ resolution of 1920 x 1200 pixels.

It has slightly thick bezels on the sides, with the right frame housing the 5MP front camera. The device comes with a single 8MP rear camera sensor. The Galaxy Tab A8 (2021) has a USB Type-C port, a 3.5mm headphone jack and a quad-speaker setup with Dolby Atmos.