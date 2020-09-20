Samsung Galaxy S30 Ultra camera and battery information surfaces, suggesting minor improvements

While Samsung prepares for the launch of the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, rumours about the next-gen Galaxy S30 have suddenly begun surfacing. The new leaks provide some insight into what to expect on the battery and camera fronts for the upcoming Ultra model in the Galaxy S30 or Galaxy S21 series.

Sammobile recently quoted industry sources that suggest that the Galaxy S30 Ultra will feature two zoom cameras, presumably a telephoto camera with 3x optical zoom for portrait shots and a more powerful periscope lens with 5x optical zoom. This would make the Galaxy S30 Ultra a versatile camera with excellent zooming capabilities.

However, the report suggests that the other camera modules on the Galaxy S30 Ultra will share a lot of similarities with the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The phone is expected to feature a 108 MP primary camera sensor, a 12 MP ultrawide shooter, and a 40 MP camera on the front for selfies.

Additionally, a report by Galaxy Club suggests that the largest S30 model, barring model number SM-G998, will feature a rated battery capacity of 4,855mAh, translating to a 5,000mAh typical capacity. For comparison, the Galaxy S20 Ultra has a similar 5,000 mAh battery capacity.

Going by the reports about the battery and cameras, you can tell that the Galaxy S30 Ultra is not going to offer huge improvements over its predecessor, at least on the spec sheet. Although it is worth noting that these are just rumours and we’d suggest taking this information with a pinch of salt as the Galaxy S30 series is still around five months out.