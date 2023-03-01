 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
Technology

Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra Review: A smartphone that truly deserves the 'Ultra' label

Carlsen Martin
Mar 01, 2023 / 05:09 PM IST

Is the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra worth buying? Here's what you need to know.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S23 series earlier this month, bringing three new smartphones into the fray – Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. While the Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23+ brought marginal upgrades over their predecessors, the star of the show was undoubtedly the Galaxy S23 Ultra. But just how many upgrades did Samsung bring to the Galaxy S23 Ultra and is it worth the extra price? Let’s find out.

First, let’s address the elephant in the room, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India. Lastly, the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India starts from Rs 1,24,999 for the 12GB/256GB configuration. Additionally, the Galaxy S23 Ultra also comes in 12GB/512GB and 12GB/1TB versions that will set you back Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,54,999, respectively. Now, back to the Galaxy S23 Ultra review.

Design and Build

In terms of its design, the fundamental design language of the S23 Ultra hasn’t changed from last year. It is a massive phone with a box-shaped design and what feels like the perfect level of curvature on the screen. One design improvement Samsung has made is soften the edges and corners, which makes the phone feel so much more comfortable in the hand than the Galaxy S22 Ultra. You don’t really need a case to comfortably use the phone, but I’d recommend getting one anyway for some added protection.