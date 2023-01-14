Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra, Galaxy S23 Plus design images leaked ahead of February 1 event

Samsung is launching the Galaxy S23 series on February 1 at its first Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023. The line-up is said to include the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23+, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. While details about the three Galaxy S23 models are yet to be revealed, new high-res images of the phones have been leaked ahead of the event.

Multiple tipsters recently shared high-res images of the Galaxy S23 Plus and Galaxy S23 Ultra, revealing their design and colour variants. Both the Samsung Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra will come in Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Misty Lilac, and Cotton Flower colours. The images also reveal the back and front design of the Galaxy S23+ and S23 Ultra.

One of the most noticeable design elements of the Galaxy S23 Ultra is its quintuple camera setup on the back. However, the fifth module in last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra (Review) simply housed the LaserAF module. The overall design of the Galaxy S23 Ultra appears to be the same as its predecessor. Additionally, the images also reveal the same curved display from last year.

According to previous reports by WinFuture, the vanilla Galaxy S23 will also come in Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Misty Lilac, and Cotton Flower colours. This means that all three Galaxy S23 smartphones will feature the same colour options. It seems like the ‘Ultra’ model isn’t getting any unique colours this year.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy 23+ will have a triple-camera setup on the back and use the flat AMOLED screen. Moreover, the Galaxy S23 series is expected to use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC in India. The Galaxy S23 Ultra model is expected to get an upgraded 200 MP primary camera. Samsung is expected to launch the Samsung Galaxy S23 series at its Galaxy Unpacked event scheduled to take place on February 1 at 11.30 pm IST.