Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra camera features official teased, full camera specs leaked ahead of launch

Samsung has officially teased details about the Galaxy S23 camera performance ahead of its launch. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is launching in India and globally on February 1 and this latest teaser hints at the phone’s improved night capabilities and more.

Samsung has uploaded a new teaser video with the caption “Epic Nights are Coming”. The teaser hints to an improved night mode on the Galaxy S23 series. The clip also teases the new moon capturing capability of the Galaxy S23 series. In previous teasers, Samsung has claimed that the Galaxy S23 series’ camera system will also feature better zoom performance.

However, Samsung appear to be hinting at the new camera capabilities of the Galaxy S23 Ultra. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra (Review) already featured the best zoom performance of any smartphone in 2022, which makes improvement in the aera all the more impressive. Samsung Galaxy S23 pre-reserve website all-but confirms the 200 MP primary sensor for the S23 Ultra, teasing “megapixels that’ll make you say Wow”.

Additionally, a new leak has emerged providing in-depth information about the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra’s camera setup. The leak comes courtesy of renowned tipster Ice Universe, which suggests it will likely be accurate.

According to the leak, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will use a 200 MP Samsung HP2 primary sensor, an upgrade over the 108 MP Samsung HM3 sensor on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. Moreover, the ultrawide camera will be upgraded to a 12 MP Sony IMX564 sensor as opposed to the 12 MP Sony IMX563 sensor on the S22 Ultra.

Carlsen Martin