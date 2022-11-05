Samsung Galaxy S23 series to adopt Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 chip globally

Qualcomm is expected to launch its next flagship Snapdragon chipset on November 15. Now, Qualcomm has confirmed that the Samsung Galaxy S23 series will feature the flagship Snapdragon chipset under the hood globally.

During their Q4 earnings call, Qualcomm CFO Akash Palkhiwala confirmed expectations for a strong second half of the March quarter in 2023. This will likely coincide with the sale of the Galaxy S23 series. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is rumoured to launch at the next Galaxy Unpacked event during the first week of February 2023.

Palkhiwala notes, “So from a March quarter perspective, you're right, the benefit from the Samsung launch for the new phone would be in the in kind of the second half of the March quarter. So it comes in towards the end of the quarter, but that will be an advantage, whereas our share from 75 percent in G S22 goes up to global share in G S23.”

This suggests that the Galaxy S23 series will use the Snapdragon chipset globally. Last year, Samsung ditched the Exynos chipset for the Snapdragon SoC on its premium smartphones in most regions. Qualcomm recently signed a multiyear partnership with Samsung to bring the Snapdragon chip to all flagship Galaxy smartphones globally.

So it may very likely be that the Galaxy S23, S23+, and S23 Ultra will all use the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. Reports suggests that the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC will feature a 1 + 4 + 3 core configuration with the prime core offering a clock speed of 3.36GHz, a record high for Snapdragon chipsets. The new chip is also expected to feature an Adreno 740 GPU.