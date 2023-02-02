Samsung Galaxy S23 series smartphones sold in India will be manufactured locally

Samsung recently announced the Galaxy S23 series in India. The line-up included the Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra. However, the company also made another major announcement alongside its flagship smartphones.

The South Korean tech giant confirmed that it would be manufacturing its premium Galaxy S23 smartphones in India to cater to local requirements. Samsung said, Galaxy S23 devices sold in India would be manufactured at the company’s factory in Noida.

In its release, Samsung said its “decision to sell 'Made in India' Galaxy S23 smartphones shows the company's commitment to India’s manufacturing and growth story.” The company already fulfils a majority of the domestic demand in India through local manufacturing at its Noida factory.

Samsung recently announced prices of the Galaxy S23 series in India. The Samsung Galaxy S23 series features a starting price of Rs 74,999 in India, going up to Rs 1,54,999 for the top-end Galaxy S23 Ultra model. The Galaxy S23 line-up is already available for pre-order in India.

Carlsen Martin