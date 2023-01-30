Samsung Galaxy S23 series price in India leaked ahead of February 1 launch

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is set to hit Indian and global markets on February 1. While there have been several leaks surrounding the Galaxy S23 series, the most recent one gives us a look at the Galaxy S23 series’ prices in India.

The leak comes courtesy of MySmartPrice and confirms that the Samsung Galaxy S23 price in India will starts from Rs 79,999 and go up to Rs 83,999 for the top-end model. The Samsung Galaxy S23 Plus price in India will start from Rs 89,999, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra price in India will start from Rs 1,14,999. It is worth noting that the report only mentions the starting price for the Galaxy S23+ and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

According to previous reports, the Galaxy S23 will arrive in two configurations – 8GB/128GB and 8GB/256GB, while the Galaxy S22 Plus will come in – 8GB/256GB and 8GB/512GB variants. Lastly, the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be offered in 8GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations, although a 1TB storage model might also be in the works.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is launching in India and globally on February 1 at 11:30 pm (IST). Samsung will be streaming the event live through its social handles and YouTube channel. The Galaxy S23 line-up will be offered in Phantom Black, Botanic Green, Cotton Flower, and Misty Lilac colours.

Moneycontrol News