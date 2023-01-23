Samsung Galaxy S23 series pre-order promotional material leaks, Galaxy S23 Ultra retail box surfaces online

As the launch of the Galaxy S23 series gets ever-so close, details about Samsung’s upcoming flagship smartphones have been leaked in detail. However, the most recent leak reveals the design of all three Galaxy S23 smartphones through a promotional pre-order poster.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 series is launching in India and globally on February 1 at the company’s first major Galaxy Unpacked event of 2023. However, tipster Evan Blass recently revealed the pre-order marketing teaser for the Samsung Galaxy S23, Galaxy S23 Plus, and Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The poster shows the Galaxy S23 in Misty Lilac and the Galaxy S23 Plus in Cottom Flower colours, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra is displayed in Botanic Green. The posters also reveal the triple-camera setup on the back of the Samsung Galaxy S23 and Galaxy S23 Plus. The Galaxy S23 Ultra, on the other hand, appears to have the same quad-camera setup as last year’s Galaxy S22 Ultra (Review).

Additionally, a retailer also took to Facebook to upload images of the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra. The images revealed all four colour options for the Galaxy S23 Ultra as well as the new packaging. It also shows that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will be accompanied by an S Pen, which was expected. Apart from the new box, the retailer also revealed the pricing of the Galaxy S23 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra will come in a variant worth $1,400 (Roughly Rs 1,13,400), which appears to be for the 12GB/512GB model. Previous reports have confirmed that the Galaxy S23 Ultra will feature a starting price of $1,199.99 in the US, which is roughly Rs 97,100. For more information of the Gala S23 serxyies pricing, head on over to the link.