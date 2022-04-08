Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra new green colour variant now available in India

Starting off with the design, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra will immediately remind you of the Samsung Galaxy Note 20 Ultra or any other Note series smartphone with the boxy design. While the sides are curved, the phone's top and bottom edges are flat. The corners are slightly sharp to our liking, which only bothers when playing games while holding the phone horizontally.

Samsung has launched a new version of the Galaxy S22 Ultra in India. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra was initially released in Phantom White, Phantom Black and Burgundy in India, but is now being offered in a new Green colour option as well.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Green colour option is offered in the 12GB/256GB configuration. The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra is also available in Burgundy, Phantom Black and Phantom White colours. It is worth noting that only the Burgundy and Phantom Black colours come with 12GB of RAM and 512GB/1TB of storage.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Price in India

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra’s price in India is set at Rs 1,34,999 for the top-end 12GB/1TB variant. It is also available in 12GB/256GB and 12GB/512GB configurations, which will set you back Rs 1,09,999 and Rs 1,18,999, respectively.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra Specifications

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra features a 6.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with a QHD+ resolution. The display is curved and has a layer of Corning Gorilla Glass Victus+. It features an LTPO panel, allowing the screen to switch between 1Hz and 120Hz refresh rate depending on the on-screen content.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra comes with a 5000 mAh battery and 45W fast charging support. It also supports 15W wireless charging. Under the hood, the S22 Ultra opts for a Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 SoC in India. The Galaxy S22 Ultra runs Android 12-based OneUI 4.1 out of the box.

On the back, the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera setup features a 108MP main camera with an f/1.8 aperture. The quad-camera setup also includes a 12MP, 120-degree ultra-wide camera with an f/2.2 aperture. Lastly, there are two 10MP telephoto camera sensors with 3x (30x digital zoom) and 10x optical zoom (100x digital Zoom). For selfies, the device has a 40MP front camera.





