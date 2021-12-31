MARKET NEWS

English
Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra processor details to be unveiled on January 11

Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC, which will power the Galaxy S22 series, will be based on a 4nm process.

December 31, 2021 / 12:48 PM IST
Samsung and AMD team up to shake things up on mobile, the next Exynos SoC will use RDNA 2 technology

Samsung and AMD team up to shake things up on mobile, the next Exynos SoC will use RDNA 2 technology

Samsung Galaxy S22 series is likely to launch in February. The Samsung smartphones will include the upcoming Exynos 2200 SoC for the Indian market. Ahead of the Samsung Galaxy Unpacked event, the company has confirmed the Exynos 2200 launch date. 

Samsung Exynos 2200 SoC will be unveiled on January 11, which is also the rumoured date for the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch event. The company has started teasing the launch of its new flagship chipset with #PlayTimeIsOver suggesting a focus on performance. Details about the chip were not unveiled.

The company has, however, confirmed that the upcoming chipset will come with AMD’s RDNA2 GPU, which is found on consoles and PCs. It will also come with support for features like ray-tracing, variable-rate shading, etc.

The Exynos 2200 SoC will be based on a 4nm process. It will have one Cortex-X2 prime core, three Cortex-A710 cores, and four Cortex-A510 cores. The tri-cluster architecture is similar to the likes of the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 and the MediaTek Dimensity 9000 SoC. However, it will all depend on how Samsung’s flagship chip deals with thermal issues, considering the raw power under the hood.

Details of the Exynos 2200 SoC will be officially announced at the January 11 event. Samsung is also expected to confirm the Galaxy S21 FE in the coming days. It is worth noting that the S21 FE is rumoured to come with Snapdragon 888 and not the new Exynos 2200 SoC, which Samsung plans to use in the Galaxy S22 series.
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Dec 31, 2021 12:48 pm

