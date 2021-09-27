MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • India Best Managed Companies
  • Sustainability 100+
  • New Horaizon
  • In Conversation With
  • The Future Techshot
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Mirae
  • The Leader`s Code
  • Intel - Jio
  • Mahindra Manulife
  • Investmentor
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • Commodity Ki Paathshala
  • India Inc On the Move
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
UPCOMING EVENT:Join us for New HorAIzon from Oct 6-7, 2pm and be a part of exciting conversations on tech & innovation
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design renders leaked weeks after Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch

The Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a dedicated slot for the S Pen, according to the leaked render images.

Moneycontrol News
September 27, 2021 / 03:00 PM IST

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design renders have leaked. Samsung is still months away from the launch of the next Galaxy S-series flagship. The company recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at the Unpacked 2021 event. A few weeks following the launch of the foldable smartphones, Samsung Galaxy S22 series design renders have leaked online.

Tipster OnLeaks has revealed the design of all three Samsung Galaxy S22 series phones. Among the three, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is likely to get a major design overhaul. Samsung might bring some of the design elements from the Note lineup to the S-series, according to the leak. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a dedicated slot for the S Pen, according to OnLeaks and Digit. The device will also have a boxy design, which we have seen on the Note series.

The tipster claims that Samsung will launch the S22 Ultra with a 6.8-inch display. The screen will have a hole-punch cutout and a 120Hz refresh rate support. This means that the under-screen camera will be limited only to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Review).

On the back, the phone will have a P-shaped camera module. It will house four camera sensors and an LED flash. There is no word on the camera specs of the device. It is rumoured that Samsung might use a 108MP sensor or the newly launched 200MP sensor on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The phone could come with an ultrawide lens and two telephoto camera sensors, much like the Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review).

While the top and bottom edges are flat, the sides are curved. The phone has a speaker grille next to the USB Type-C port at the bottom edge. 

Close

Related stories

The tipster also leaked the Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Plus design renders. Both phones will have a flat AMOLED display. While the standard Galaxy S22 will have a 6.1-inch screen, the Plus model is said to have a 6.5-inch display. Both phones are likely to support a 120Hz refresh rate support. The camera module design is also fairly identical to the current Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus (Review).
Moneycontrol News
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Sep 27, 2021 03:00 pm

Must Listen

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

Fincare Small Finance Bank - A Digitally Smart Bank!

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.