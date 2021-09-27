Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design renders leaked weeks after Galaxy Z Fold 3 launch

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design renders have leaked. Samsung is still months away from the launch of the next Galaxy S-series flagship. The company recently unveiled the Galaxy Z Fold 3 and the Galaxy Z Flip 3 at the Unpacked 2021 event. A few weeks following the launch of the foldable smartphones, Samsung Galaxy S22 series design renders have leaked online.

Tipster OnLeaks has revealed the design of all three Samsung Galaxy S22 series phones. Among the three, the Galaxy S22 Ultra is likely to get a major design overhaul. Samsung might bring some of the design elements from the Note lineup to the S-series, according to the leak. The Galaxy S22 Ultra will come with a dedicated slot for the S Pen, according to OnLeaks and Digit. The device will also have a boxy design, which we have seen on the Note series.

The tipster claims that Samsung will launch the S22 Ultra with a 6.8-inch display. The screen will have a hole-punch cutout and a 120Hz refresh rate support. This means that the under-screen camera will be limited only to the Galaxy Z Fold 3 (Review).

On the back, the phone will have a P-shaped camera module. It will house four camera sensors and an LED flash. There is no word on the camera specs of the device. It is rumoured that Samsung might use a 108MP sensor or the newly launched 200MP sensor on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The phone could come with an ultrawide lens and two telephoto camera sensors, much like the Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review).

While the top and bottom edges are flat, the sides are curved. The phone has a speaker grille next to the USB Type-C port at the bottom edge.