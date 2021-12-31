Samsung Galaxy S22, Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design renders leaked ahead of February launch

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra India launch date remains unknown.

Samsung Galaxy S22 series launch is rumoured to take place on February 8. The company will launch three flagship devices - Samsung Galaxy S22, Galaxy S22 Ultra and the S22 Plus, which will sit in between the other two models. Details of the upcoming Samsung smartphones have leaked in the past. A new report has now leaked the Samsung Galaxy S22 and Galaxy S22 Ultra design renders ahead of the rumoured launch.

Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design renders

As per the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra design images leaked by 91Mobiles, the upcoming Samsung flagship will look a lot similar to the Samsung Galaxy Note series. It will have a boxy design with a metal frame. The device will also come with a dedicated slot at the bottom for the S Pen smart stylus. While the right edge of the device has the power and volume buttons, the left edge remains completely flush. Samsung will launch the Galaxy S22 Ultra in four colours - Burgundy, Green, Phantom Black, and Phantom White.

At the front, the phone has a curved display with a hole-punch cutout at the top centre. Rumours claim that the Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra display will be 6.8-inch tall and have a QHD+ resolution. As expected, it will also come with a 120Hz refresh rate.

The rear panel has five circular cutouts, four of which are for the camera sensors. The fifth tiny cutout is likely for the laser autofocus. Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra camera specifications leaked so far include a 108MP primary camera sensor, a 12MP ultrawide camera sensor and two 12MP telephoto camera sensors. The telephoto lenses are likely to offer 3x and 10x optical zoom, similar to the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review). For selfies, the phone is said to feature a 32MP front camera sensor.

The Samsung Galaxy S22 Ultra India launch date remains unknown. However, it is expected to come with an Exynos 2200 SoC and up to 12GB of RAM. The phone will run Android 12-based OneUI 4.0 out of the box. It will pack a 5000 mAh battery with 45W fast charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S22 design renders

The Galaxy S22 will, more or less, be similar to the Galaxy S21 in terms of design. It has a flat display with a centrally aligned hole punch cutout. The screen is said to be 6.06-inch tall and have a Full HD+ resolution with a 120Hz refresh rate support.

On the back, the phone will sport a triple-camera setup. As per rumours, the Samsung Galaxy S22 camera specifications will include a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera and a 12MP/ 10MP telephoto camera. For selfies, the phone will have a 32MP front camera.

The phone is said to pack a 4000 mAh battery with 25W fast charging support. It will have the same Exynos 2200 SoC in India found on the Galaxy S22 Ultra. The phone will come in Green, Pink Gold, Phantom Black, and Phantom White colour options.