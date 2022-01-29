Samsung Galaxy S22 series may support 45W fast charging: Report

Samsung recently confirmed the launch date for the next Galaxy S22 series. However, Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S22 line-up won’t be the only thing arriving at the event. While rumours about the three Galaxy S22 devices have been doing the rounds for quite a while, new information indicates improvements in the charging speed of the S22 series.

A report by Nashville Chatter, suggests that 45W charging support will make its return to Samsung’s flagship Galaxy S series phones in 2022. Although the Galaxy S22 (SM-S9010), S22+ (SM-S9060), and S22 Ultra (SM-S9080) were certified with 25W charging on China’s 3C, Denmark's DEMKO has both the Galaxy S22 Plus and Ultra models listed with 45W charging.

If the report is accurate, then you can expect the Galaxy S22 Plus and Galaxy S22 Ultra to feature different charging speeds, depending on the region. However, it seems like the Galaxy S22 will only support up to 25W charging.

While the Danish certification website does reveal the charging support for the two devices, battery capacity is still unknown, although it is believed to be 3,700 mAh on the Galaxy S22, 4,500 mAh on the Galaxy S22+, and 5,000 mAh on the Galaxy S22 Ultra.