Samsung Galaxy S21 tipped to launch with an under-screen camera

Samsung launched its flagship Galaxy S20 series in India and other international markets earlier this year. It has been only two months since the launch of the latest flagship and we are getting reports revealing details about the next-generation Galaxy S series smartphones.

According to a new tip, Samsung would launch the next-generation Galaxy S series smartphone as Galaxy S21. The South Korean tech giant is currently ‘considering’ using the futuristic under-screen camera (USC) on its next Galaxy S series flagship smartphone, according to tipster Ice Universe.

The likes of Oppo and Xiaomi have already teased their respective implementation of the USC, wherein the front camera is placed below the display without any notch or cutout. However, current technological limitations make it impossible to launch a smartphone with a USC. These limitations include inadequate lighting and pixel count in the area of the screen where the front camera is placed.

A recent Samsung ad showed a smartphone that did not have any cutout or bezel, giving rise to speculations of the front camera being placed under the display. Rumours suggested that the smartphone teased in the video could well likely be the Galaxy Note 20, based on the design and form factor.

Galaxy S21 is months away from its official launch. Samsung typically launches its Galaxy S series at the Unpacked event every year in February. With every passing month, we can expect more reports and speculations about the Galaxy S21.