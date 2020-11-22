Samsung Galaxy S21 series tipped to come with 5G support in India

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is expected to launch in January 2021 at the Galaxy Unpacked 2021 event. As we wait for the official confirmation, more details regarding the Galaxy S21 series have surfaced online. According to a new leak, Samsung will launch the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 Ultra with 5G network support.

Samsung, earlier this year, decided to skip launching the 5G models of the Galaxy S20 series and brought only the 4G variants to India. For the Galaxy S21 series, the South Korean electronics brand will launch the 5G variants of its flagship models in India, according to 91Mobiles and tipster Ishan Agarwal. These three Galaxy S21 series smartphones will have the model numbers SM-G991B, SM-G996B, SM-G998B.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 specifications were leaked earlier this month. The three Samsung flagship models will come with two processor variants - Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC and Exynos 2100. The Indian variant is likely to get the Exynos 2100 variant.

The battery capacity of all three models is likely to remain similar to the Galaxy S20 models. The report suggests that Galaxy S21 will come with a 4,000 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S21+ will pack a 4,800 mAh cell. The higher-end Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 5,000 mAh battery.

All three models are said to come with a minimum fast charging speed of 25W.

At the front, Galaxy S21 will have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, whereas the Galaxy S21+ will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ panel. Both the models will come with a 120Hz refresh rate support. Only the Galaxy S21 Ultra, among the three smartphones, will come with an adaptive 120Hz LPTO panel, which will adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the task. The screen is said to be 6.8-inch tall and come with WQHD+ resolution.

A recent leak from tipster IceUniverse revealed that Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra will support a 120Hz refresh rate at QHD+ resolution. There are rumours that the smartphone will come with 144Hz refresh rate support.

For optics, Galaxy S21, and Galaxy S21+ are reported to be the same as the Galaxy S20 series. They will feature a 12MP primary lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera at the back.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, however, will come with an improved camera system. The premium smartphone will feature an improved 108MP sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 3x optical telephoto, and a 10x optical "super" telephoto lens. The camera module will wrap around the frame, as leaked in the render images. The Ultra model is also likely to feature 100x Space Zoom and come with laser autofocus.

As expected, the three smartphones will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box. Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to come with S Pen support. However, unlike the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review), there will not be a dedicated slot for S Pen on Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Galaxy S21 will come in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom White, and Phantom Pink. The Galaxy S21+ will be available in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will only come in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.

The report also mentions that the Galaxy S21 will come with a plastic back, whereas the Ultra model will feature a glass rear panel.