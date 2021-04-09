Samsung Galaxy S21 series: Instant cashback of up to Rs 10,000

Samsung has also announced that an offer wherein customers can exchange their old smartphone for the Galaxy S21 and get a Rs 5,000 discount.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ price in India at launch was Rs 81,999. The company, in less than three months after the launch, announced an instant cashback offer on the Samsung Galaxy S21 Plus.

Customers can avail of a Rs 5,000 cashback on the purchase of the Samsung Galaxy S21+. The offer can be availed across Samsung.com/in, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail stores & leading E-commerce portals.

Alternatively, they can use an HDFC Bank credit card or a debit card to avail a Rs 7,000 cashback on the Samsung smartphone. The company has also rolled out some bundle offers. Customers can own the Galaxy Watch Active 2 worth Rs 23,990 or Galaxy Buds Pro worth Rs 15,990 for Rs 990 on the purchase of the Galaxy S21+. The bundle offer brings down the effective price of the device to Rs 69,999.

Samsung has also announced that an offer wherein customers can exchange their old smartphone for the Galaxy S21 and get a Rs 5,000 discount. The same offer is also applicable for the Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra. However, users get a Rs 10,000 exchange bonus here. Alternatively, these devices also come with bank cashback offers of Rs 10,000 or Rs 5,000, respectively with HDFC Bank Debit and Credit cards with easy EMI options.

The offers will be applicable until April 30 across Samsung.com/in, Samsung Exclusive Stores, leading retail stores & leading E-commerce portals.