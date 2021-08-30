MARKET NEWS

English
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE tipped to launch on September 8, alleged Geekbench listing spotted

The listing suggests that the device will come with an Exynos 2100 SoC.

Moneycontrol News
August 30, 2021 / 05:16 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch is rumoured for October 2021 (Image: OnLeaks)

Samsung recently unveiled flagship foldable phones at the latest Galaxy Unpacked event alongside a new Galaxy Watch and Buds. But the budget Galaxy S21 FE’s launch was postponed to a later date. However, recent rumours suggest that the Galaxy S21 FE could arrive as early as next week.

According to a tipster, Samsung will unveil the Galaxy S21 FE on September 8, 2021. The tipster, Mauri QHD said that the launch was confirmed by a source within the company. Samsung is yet to confirm the official launch date for the Galaxy S21 FE. But an image of the device was recently tweeted out by Max Winebach.

Additionally, MySmartPrice also spotted an alleged Geekbench listing for the S21 FE. The device on Geekbench was listed with model number SM-G990E and is powered by the Exynos 2100 SoC. The Exynos 2100 SoC is the same chipset used on the flagship Galaxy S21 series. However, rumours also suggest that the S21 FE will arrive with the Snapdragon 888 chip as well.

The smartphone will also run on Android 11 and will come with at least 8GB of RAM. The phone scored 1,084 points in Geekbench’s single-core score and 3,316 points in the multi-core score. Apart from the chipset, the Galaxy S21 FE is also expected to feature a 120Hz AMOLED display, a 4,500 mAh battery with fast-charging support, stereo speakers, a triple-camera setup, and an IP rating for water resistance.
Tags: #Samsung #smartphones
first published: Aug 30, 2021 05:16 pm

