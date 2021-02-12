Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications tipped; to come with Android 11, 5G support

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra (Image: Pranav Hegde)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch is tipped for H2 2020. The upcoming Galaxy S21 series smartphone with the model number SM-G990B is in the works. Leaked Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications suggest that the device would come in two storage options with 128GB/ 256GB internal storage.

The Galaxy S21 FE will join the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra (REVIEW) as the fourth smartphone under the series. According to SamMobile, the device is slated for a launch in the second half of 2021.

The report further reveals that the Galaxy S21 FE will run on Android 11 out of the box. Like the Galaxy S21 series, the Galaxy S21 FE should run on OneUI 3.0. The device will come with 5G network support and come in 128GB/ 256GB internal storage.

Galaxy S21 FE will launch in grey/silver, pink, violet, and white colour options.

Other details of the device are currently under wraps. We can expect the Galaxy S2 FE to mix and match the specifications of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21+, much like the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE (REVIEW).

The exact launch date of the smartphone is unknown at the moment. However, we can expect Samsung to launch the Galaxy S21 FE around September or October 2021.