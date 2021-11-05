Samsung Galaxy S21 FE rear panel revealed in new hands-on video

The Samsung Galaxy S21 FE has been rumoured for quite a while now. The phone was slated to launch sometime during Q3 2021, but well into Q4 2021 and there is no official information about the device. And while the most recent leaks hint to an early 2022 launch timeline, the Galaxy S21 FE’s back panel recently showed up in a hands-on video.

The pictures of the rear panel were from a from a component supplier who began selling the panels before the phone’s release. Jermain Smit of Concept Creator appears to display the back panel mock up on the frame of the Galaxy S10. While the video is not a proper hands-on video, it does provide a detailed look at the S21 FE’s back panel.

Source: Concept Creator

From the video, it is clear that the back panel of the Galaxy S21 FE will be similar to that of the Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Plus. However, the video also notes that the integrated camera bump is not made of metal, but plastic. Smit also mentions that he would be receiving both the main camera and telephoto lens soon and will be able to confirm whether the two lenses feature optical image stabilisation.

The launch of the Galaxy S21 FE has been delayed by Samsung, likely due to the current chip shortage and supply chain constraints. The long-rumoured device is expected to arrive during CES 2022, which will take place between January 5 and 8.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE Expected Specs

The Galaxy S21 FE is expected to use a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the region. The device will also sport an FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will also pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 45W fast-charging support.

There are few details about the device’s camera setup, but it will likely retain the S21’s triple-camera setup with a lower resolution telephoto shooter. On the front, the S21 FE is expected to come with a 10 MP selfie camera. Connectivity options on the device will include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, etc.