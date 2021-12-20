Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price leaked ahead of January 4 launch

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE might be the most-leaked Samsung smartphone till date.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price has leaked again ahead of the launch. The affordable flagship smartphone will debut at the pre-CES event on January 4, 2022. Samsung Galaxy S21 FE India launch date remains unknown. While we wait for the official details, here’s what we know about the smartphone’s pricing, specifications and other details.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE price

As per the latest leak on Samsung’s official website (via tipster Snoopy), the Galaxy S21 FE will launch in two configurations. The base 6GB RAM variant will have 128GB of memory and will be priced at EUR 769 (approximately Rs 65,800). There is also an 8GB RAM variant in the works, which will launch with 256GB of internal storage. It will be priced at EUR 839 (around Rs 71,800). The listing confirms two colours of the S21 FE 5G - Olive and White. The device is also confirmed to launch in Lavender and Graphite colours.

A previous report claimed that the phone will be priced at EUR 920 (roughly Rs 78,100) for the 8GB + 128GB variant, whereas the 8GB + 256GB variant could be launched for EUR 985 (roughly Rs 83,700).

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications

The Samsung website did not confirm the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE specifications. However, a lot about the device has leaked in the past. It will draw power from a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the region. The device will also sport a 6.5-inch FHD+ AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will pack a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast-charging support.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE will have a triple-camera setup on the back with a 64MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide sensor, and a 2MP depth sensor. For selfies, the phone will have a 32MP front camera. It will run Android 11 out of the box with a layer of OneUI 3 on top. Connectivity options on the device will include a USB Type-C port, Bluetooth, Wi-Fi, 5G, 4G, etc.