Samsung Galaxy S21 FE design leaked again after specifications leak on TENAA

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch is rumoured for October 2021

Moneycontrol News
July 08, 2021 / 01:29 PM IST
Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch is rumoured for October 2021 (Image: OnLeaks)

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch is rumoured for October 2021 (Image: OnLeaks)


Samsung Galaxy S21 FE design renders have leaked yet again. Tipster Evan Blass has uploaded animated renders of the upcoming Samsung smartphone ahead of its official launch the Samsung Galaxy S21 FE launch is rumoured for October 2021. 

Ahead of the official launch, the leaked Galaxy S21 FE renders by Blass confirm some of the key specs of the device. It will launch in four colours - White, Black, Purple and Green. The render images also confirm that the device will have a triple-camera setup on the back. The camera module is similar to the Galaxy S21 series in terms of design.

At the front is a tiny hole-punch cutout at the top centre of the flat display. As per a leaked TENAA listing, the phone will have a 6.4-inch display. The AMOLED display could feature a 120Hz refresh rate support. Other details of the device have also leaked. It will pack a 4,370 mAh battery with support for 25W fast charging. Samsung, however, will pack. 15W fast charger in the box. It was previously spotted on Geekbench with Snapdragon 888 SoC. However, the company could launch an Exynos 2100 SoC variant of the Galaxy S21 FE in India and other markets.

The triple-camera setup on the back could feature a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto lens. Much like the Galaxy S21 Ultra (Review), the FE model will run Android 11-based OneUI 3.0 out of the box.
first published: Jul 8, 2021 01:29 pm

