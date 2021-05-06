Samsung Galaxy S21 FE colour options leaked; to enter mass production in July

Samsung has also announced that an offer wherein customers can exchange their old smartphone for the Galaxy S21 and get a Rs 5,000 discount.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE is expected to launch later this year. As per the recent developments, Samsung is likely to host the Galaxy S21 FE launch event on August 19. Ahead of the rumoured launch timeline, more details of the Fan Edition smartphone have leaked online. Analyst Ross Young has revealed that the colour options and the production details.



Colors are:

- Gray

- Light Green

- Light Violet

- White

— Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) May 3, 2021

Ross claims that the Galaxy S21 FE will enter mass production in July 2021. The analyst has also revealed that the device will come in four colours. These include Gray, Light Green, Light Violet, and White.

The device was mentioned recently on Samsung’s official Mexican website. It only mentioned the name without revealing any further details of the device. Render images of the phone had leaked in the past. These leaked images suggest that the Galaxy S21 FE will look quite similar to the standard Samsung Galaxy S21.

The device will have a flat hole-punch 6.4-inch display. The chin bezel is slightly more pronounced though compared to the standard Galaxy S21. The device has a metal frame and will measure 155.7*74.5*7.9mm.

The rear panel will have a frosted glass finish. The camera module bump is integrated and protrudes directly from the rear panel. It has a triple-camera setup. Details about the camera sensors are unknown at the moment. It could feature a 12MP primary camera with a 12MP ultrawide and an 8MP telephoto lens - the same as the Galaxy S20 FE.