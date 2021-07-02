Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G design and colours leaked in official-looking poster

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G - Image Credit: Android Headlines

Last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE and a Galaxy S20 FE 5G as a more affordable variant of the Galaxy S20. And while the launch of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G seems to be in the card, the phone has been stirring up rumours for a long while now.

Now, a new leaked poster gives us a pretty good look at the design of the Galaxy S21 FE 5G. The poster obtained by Android Headlines, shows the phone in four colours, including violet, white, light green, and grey. The image also confirms a similar triple rear camera design as the Galaxy S21, which is in line with previous leaks.

On the front, there’s a hole punch cutout in the center of the screen, while the power and volume buttons are placed on the right side of the device. Additionally, the phone appears to have a plastic frame, similar to that of the S21 5G.

Samsung Galaxy S21 FE 5G Expected Specifications

The Galaxy S21 FE 5G will likely be powered by a Snapdragon 888 or Exynos 2100 chipset, depending on the region. The phone is expected to sport a 6.5-inch AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and Full HD+ resolution. The triple camera setup on the back could feature a 12MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide, and an 8MP telephoto lens.

Additionally, due to the current chip shortage, Samsung might not unveil the Galaxy S21 FE 5G in all markets. The South Korean tech giant revealed the Galaxy S20 FE 5G in India several months after the device first launched in the US.