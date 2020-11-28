Samsung Galaxy S21+ BIS certification hints at an imminent launch: Check rumoured specs, features

Samsung Galaxy S21 series is rumoured to launch in January 2021, which is a month ahead of its usual upgrade cycle. The South Korean tech giant is expected to launch three new smartphones under the Galaxy S21 series, namely the Galaxy S21, Galaxy S21+, and the Galaxy S21 Ultra. Ahead of the rumoured launch, Samsung Galaxy S21+ has visited the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website.

Samsung Galaxy S21+ will sit in between the other two Galaxy S21 smartphones – Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra. As mentioned above, the flagship smartphone is expected to be unveiled in January 2021. The Galaxy S21+ BIS certification, spotted first by Root My Galaxy, suggests that Samsung could launch its upcoming premium smartphone soon after the global unveiling. The standard Galaxy S21 also visited the Indian certification website last week.

Galaxy S21 specifications have already been leaked multiple times in the past. A recent tip from Ishan Agarwal noted that the company will bring 5G variants of the Galaxy S21 series in India, unlike the Galaxy S20 series, which only came with 4G LTE support.

Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, Galaxy S21+, and Galaxy S21 specifications were leaked earlier this month. The three Samsung flagship models will come with two processor variants - Qualcomm Snapdragon 875 SoC and Exynos 2100. The Indian variant is likely to get the Exynos 2100 variant.

Galaxy S21 will have a 6.2-inch Full HD+ display, whereas the Galaxy S21+ will come with a 6.7-inch Full HD+ panel. Both the models will come with a 120Hz refresh rate support. Only the Galaxy S21 Ultra, among the three smartphones, will come with an adaptive 120Hz LPTO panel, which will adjust the refresh rate between 1Hz and 120Hz depending on the task. The screen is said to be 6.8-inch tall and come with WQHD+ resolution.

The battery capacity of all three models is likely to remain similar to the Galaxy S20 models. Galaxy S21 will reportedly come with a 4,000 mAh battery, whereas the Galaxy S21+ will pack a 4,800 mAh cell. The higher-end Galaxy S21 Ultra will come with a 5,000 mAh battery. All three models are said to come with a minimum fast charging speed of 25W.

At the back, the Galaxy S21+ and Galaxy S21 are likely to feature a triple-camera setup with a 12MP primary lens, a 12MP ultrawide lens, and a 64MP telephoto camera. Samsung Galaxy S21 Ultra, however, will come with an improved camera system. The premium smartphone will feature an improved 108MP sensor, a 12MP ultrawide lens, a 3x optical telephoto, and a 10x optical "super" telephoto lens. The camera module will wrap around the frame, as leaked in the render images. The Ultra model is also likely to feature 100x Space Zoom and come with laser autofocus.

The three smartphones will run on Android 11-based One UI 3.1 out-of-the-box. Galaxy S21 Ultra is tipped to come with S Pen support. However, unlike the Galaxy Note 20 Ultra (Review), there will not be a dedicated slot for S Pen on Galaxy S21 Ultra.

Galaxy S21 will come in Phantom Violet, Phantom Gray, Phantom White, and Phantom Pink. The Galaxy S21+ will be available in Phantom Silver, Phantom Black, and Phantom Violet. The Galaxy S21 Ultra will only come in Phantom Silver and Phantom Black.

The report also mentions that the Galaxy S21 will come with a plastic back, whereas the Ultra model will feature a glass rear panel.