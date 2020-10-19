172@29@17@249!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|technology|samsung-galaxy-s21-and-galaxy-s21-ultra-renders-give-us-a-first-look-at-redesigned-camera-layout-5982901.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Oct 19, 2020 05:02 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S21 and Galaxy S21 Ultra renders give us a first look at redesigned camera layout

The recent leak comes courtesy of tipster OnLeaks aka Steve Hemmerstoffer, which appears to be a render of the Galaxy S30 or S21 Ultra, as Samsung has not officially unveiled what it will call its next flagship.

Moneycontrol News

Samsung recently unveiled the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition globally, which is likely to be the last phone in the S20 lineup. One strong indication that the Galaxy S20 FE will be the last phone in the S20 lineup is the latest leak of the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S30 or S21 series.

The recent leak comes courtesy of tipster @OnLeaks aka Steve Hemmerstoffer, which appears to be a render of the Galaxy S30 or S21 Ultra, as Samsung has not officially unveiled what it will call its next flagship.

Hemmerstoffer previously revealed the design of the standard Galaxy S21, and the S21 Ultra doesn’t look much different. The main change here is the much larger rear camera module on the S21 Ultra, Hemmerstoffer claims that it is almost double the size of the one of the standard Galaxy S21.

The renders suggest that the Galaxy S21 Ultra’s camera module houses four camera sensors. However, there is no information about the camera sensors themselves. But there is likely to be a main camera, an ultrawide, and probably a couple of zoom lenses, although we can’t be certain.

According to OnLeaks, the overall footprint of the phone measures 165.1 x 75.6 x 8.9mm, which is almost the same as that of the Galaxy S20 Ultra. The display is said to measure anywhere between 6.7 to 6.9 inches. The placement of the punch-hole camera is also the same S20 Ultra. The Galaxy S21 Ultra’s screen also appears to have slightly curved edges, as opposed to the flat panel on the standard S21.
First Published on Oct 19, 2020 05:02 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

