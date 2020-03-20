Samsung Galaxy S20 users report GPS-related issues

Samsung launched its Galaxy S20 series flagship smartphones with monster on-paper specifications like 108MP quad-camera setup, up to 5,000 mAh battery, 6.5-inch to a 6.9-inch display, etc. However, the company has not had a smooth run when it comes to user feedback. Several users are now reporting that their Galaxy S20 smartphones are facing GPS lock issues when using apps like Google Maps.

Some Galaxy S20 smartphones are reportedly having trouble locking position with GPS. Users on the Samsung US community forum have reported that their device takes up to 15 minutes to find the location.

“My position stays a dot with a circle around it rather than the usual arrow. My position also updates every mile or so instead of consistently like it used to. Sometimes it'll go to the normal symbol after 5 miles or so or sometimes I can do my entire 30+ mile commute without it ever getting a strong signal. I have location enabled for Waze. I've also uninstalled and reinstalled Waze. This never occurred when I had my S10. Anyone else having similar issues since upgrading to the S20?,” a user said on Reddit.



@SamsungMobileUS Are there any known issues with GPS on the galaxy s20+ I've not had good luck getting gps to lock in any app (waze, google maps, ect). Restart doesn't always fix it. Coming from an S8+ that always worked well

— Mike Stankovich (@EliteMikeS) March 14, 2020

In a few cases , turning off 5G and using LTE exclusively has fixed the issue entirely, or made it a bit better. Restarting the device does not seem to fix the issue.

The issue seems to be prevailing for users in the US and Canada. Indian users, so far, have not reported any such issues.

Previously, Samsung patched an update to fix an auto-focus issue on the Galaxy S20 Ultra’s camera. The company is yet to respond to the GPS issue.