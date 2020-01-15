Samsung Galaxy S20+ specifications and features list reveals camera and other details

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy S20 series at the Unpacked event on February 11. As we get closer to the launch, more details have started surfacing about the next Samsung flagship series. A new report reveals key specifications of the Galaxy S20+, the mid-tier smartphone in the Galaxy S20 series.

We have already seen the real-world images of Galaxy S20+ which reveals its design and features. These images were put out on the internet by XDA Developers member Max Winebach, who has now uploaded the Galaxy S20+ specifications.



So S20+ specs based on everything we have:

6.7" Dynamic AMOLED display 120hz 3200x1440

128-512GB UFS 3 storage

12GB LPDDR5 RAM

12MP + 12MP + 64MP + TOF Camera setup

Ultrasonic FP scanner

4500 mAh battery + 25W fast charge

Snapdragon 865/Exynos 990 Close January 14, 2020

The Galaxy S20+ will feature a 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED display, according to Winebach. The display is said to support 60Hz refresh rate at WQHD+ resolution (3200×1440 pixels) and 120Hz refresh rate at Full HD+ resolution (2400×1080 pixels). From the leaked images, it can be seen that the Galaxy S20+ will have a centre-positioned punch-hole cutout for the 10MP front camera.

Under the hood, Galaxy S20+ would get powered by Qualcomm’s latest Snapdragon 865 chipset with the X55 5G modem. Some regions are also likely to get an Exynos 990 chipset under the hood of the Galaxy S20+. Galaxy S20+ has a performance unit that would feature 12GB LPDDR5 RAM and UFS 3.0 internal storage between 128GB and 512GB. Winebach notes that Galaxy SS20+ will have a dedicated microSD card slot for expandable storage up to 1TB.

For optics, the Galaxy S20+ has a quad-camera array that would feature a 12MP + 12MP + 64MP + ToF sensor setup. Previously leaked camera specifications and features revealed that the Galaxy S20+ has a 12MP Sony IMX555 primary sensor with a larger 1.8μm pixel size. The 64MP Samsung ISOCell S5KGW2 sensor is said to be a telephoto lens with a periscope setup, according to tipster Ice Universe.



Using a high-pixel sensor for telephoto is the most unique aspect of Samsung. — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) January 14, 2020



The Galaxy S20 and S20+ will reportedly feature 3x optical zoom and up to 30x total zoom. The other 12MP sensor is expected to be an ultra-wide lens.

A 4,500 mAh battery, with support for 45W fast charging, will be available on the Galaxy S20+. Lastly, Winebach claims that Samsung would continue to use the ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner on the Galaxy S20+, as opposed to previous rumours that suggested an optical under-screen scanner.

Details about the other two Galaxy S20 smartphones are also out. We have already seen the render images of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and the Galaxy S20 Ultra. Samsung will reportedly launch the Galaxy S20 series in five different variants. The Galaxy S20 and Galaxy S20+ will launch with 4G LTE and 5G-compatibility, whereas the Galaxy S20 Ultra will only support 5G connectivity.