Samsung Galaxy S20 series vs Galaxy S10 series: What's new and different

Here is a one-on-one spec comparison of the Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S10+.
Samsung unpacked the Galaxy S20 series on February 11 in the US. The three new Galaxy S20 smartphones are coming soon to India, replacing the current line of Galaxy S10 series flagship devices.
The new lineup of Galaxy S20 comprises of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. These three smartphones replace the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+, respectively.
Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10e
|Parameters
|Samsung Galaxy S20
|Samsung Galaxy S10e
|Display
|6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate
|5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Full HD+ Infinity-O display with 60Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Snapdragon 865 SoC or Exynos 990 chipset, depending on the region.
|Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC (in India)
|RAM/ Storage
|8GB/ 128GB UFS 3.0, expandable up to 1TB via microSD.
|6GB/ 128GB
|Rear Camera
|12MP f/1.8 sensor + a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens + 64MP telephoto sensor.
|12MP f/1.5 - f/2.4 dual aperture primary camera + 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor.
|Front Camera
|10MP
|10MP
|Battery
|4,000 mAh with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging via USB Type-C.
|3,100 mAh with 15W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and reverse charging via USB Type-C
|Authentication
|In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock
|Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock
|Operating System
|Android 10-based One UI 2.0
|Android 9-based OneUI, Android 10 update available.
|Launch Price
|$999 (roughly Rs 71,000)
|Rs 50,900
|Parameters
|Samsung Galaxy S20+
|Samsung Galaxy S10
|Display
|6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate
|6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED Full HD+ Infinity-O display with 60Hz refresh rate
|Processor
|Snapdragon 865 SoC or Exynos 990 chipset, depending on the region.
|Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC (in India)
|RAM/ Storage
|12GB/ up to 512GB UFS 3.0, expandable up to 1TB via microSD.
|8GB + 128GB/ 512GB
|Rear Camera
|12MP f/1.8 sensor + a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens + 64MP telephoto sensor + depth sensor.
|12MP f/1.5 - f/2.4 dual aperture primary camera + 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor + 12MP telephoto sensor.
|Front Camera
|10MP
|10MP
|Battery
|4,500 mAh with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging via USB Type-C.
|3,400 mAh with 15W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and reverse charging via USB Type-C
|Authentication
|In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock
|In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock
|Operating System
|Android 10-based One UI 2.0
|Android 9-based OneUI, Android 10 update available.
|Launch Price
|$ 1,199 (roughly Rs 86,000)
|Rs 64,900
|Parameters
|Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra
|Samsung Galaxy S10+
|Display
|6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate
|6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 * 3040 pixels.
|Processor
|Snapdragon 865 SoC or Exynos 990 chipset, depending on the region.
|7nm octa-core Exynos 9820 clocking at 2.73GHz
|RAM/ Storage
|12GB, 16GB RAM / up to 512GB UFS 3.0, expandable up to 1TB via microSD.
|8GB/ 12 GB RAM with up to 1TB storage, expandable via microSD up to 1.5TB
|Rear Camera
|108MP f/1.8 wide sensor + a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens + 48MP telephoto sensor + depth sensor.
Triple Camera Setup with a 12MP primary sensor that comes with a variable aperture of f/1.5-2.4 with OIS.
Secondary 12MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with 2x zoom and OIS.
|Front Camera
|40MP
|10MP f/1.9 primary sensor and 8MP f/2.2 depth sensor
|Battery
|5,000 mAh with 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging via USB Type-C.
|4,100 mAh battery with 15W fast charging through USB Type-C. 15W reverse wireless charging, Wireless charging supported
|Authentication
|In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock
|Ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, Face unlock.
|Operating System
|Android 10-based One UI 2.0
|Android 9 based One UI
|Launch Price
|$ 1,399 (roughly Rs 99,800)
|Rs 73,900
