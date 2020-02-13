App
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Feb 13, 2020 03:32 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S20 series vs Galaxy S10 series: What's new and different

Here is a one-on-one spec comparison of the Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S10+.

Pranav Hegde @PranavHegdeHere

Samsung unpacked the Galaxy S20 series on February 11 in the US. The three new Galaxy S20 smartphones are coming soon to India, replacing the current line of Galaxy S10 series flagship devices.

The new lineup of Galaxy S20 comprises of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. These three smartphones replace the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+, respectively.

Here is a one-on-one spec comparison of the Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S10+.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10e

Parameters Samsung Galaxy S20Samsung Galaxy S10e
Display6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Full HD+ Infinity-O display with 60Hz refresh rate
ProcessorSnapdragon 865 SoC or Exynos 990 chipset, depending on the region.Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC (in India)
RAM/ Storage8GB/ 128GB UFS 3.0, expandable up to 1TB via microSD.6GB/ 128GB
Rear Camera12MP f/1.8 sensor + a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens + 64MP telephoto sensor.12MP f/1.5 - f/2.4 dual aperture primary camera + 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor.
Front Camera10MP10MP
Battery4,000 mAh with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging via USB Type-C.3,100 mAh with 15W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and reverse charging via USB Type-C
AuthenticationIn-display fingerprint scanner, face unlockSide-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock
Operating SystemAndroid 10-based One UI 2.0Android 9-based OneUI, Android 10 update available.
Launch Price$999 (roughly Rs 71,000)Rs 50,900
Samsung Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S10
Parameters Samsung Galaxy S20+Samsung Galaxy S10
Display6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED Full HD+ Infinity-O display with 60Hz refresh rate
ProcessorSnapdragon 865 SoC or Exynos 990 chipset, depending on the region.Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC (in India)
RAM/ Storage12GB/ up to 512GB UFS 3.0, expandable up to 1TB via microSD.8GB + 128GB/ 512GB
Rear Camera12MP f/1.8 sensor + a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens + 64MP telephoto sensor + depth sensor.12MP f/1.5 - f/2.4 dual aperture primary camera + 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor + 12MP telephoto sensor.
Front Camera10MP10MP
Battery4,500 mAh with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging via USB Type-C.3,400 mAh with 15W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and reverse charging via USB Type-C
AuthenticationIn-display fingerprint scanner, face unlockIn-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock
Operating SystemAndroid 10-based One UI 2.0Android 9-based OneUI, Android 10 update available.
Launch Price$ 1,199 (roughly Rs 86,000)Rs 64,900
Samsung Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S10+
Parameters Samsung Galaxy S20 UltraSamsung Galaxy S10+
Display6.9-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate6.4-inch Super AMOLED display with a resolution of 1440 * 3040 pixels.
ProcessorSnapdragon 865 SoC or Exynos 990 chipset, depending on the region.7nm octa-core Exynos 9820 clocking at 2.73GHz
RAM/ Storage12GB, 16GB RAM / up to 512GB UFS 3.0, expandable up to 1TB via microSD.8GB/ 12 GB RAM with up to 1TB storage, expandable via microSD up to 1.5TB
Rear Camera108MP f/1.8 wide sensor + a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens + 48MP telephoto sensor + depth sensor.

Triple Camera Setup with a 12MP primary sensor that comes with a variable aperture of f/1.5-2.4 with OIS.

Close

Secondary 12MP f/2.4 telephoto lens with 2x zoom and OIS.

Front Camera40MP10MP f/1.9 primary sensor and 8MP f/2.2 depth sensor
Battery5,000 mAh with 45W fast charging, 15W wireless charging via USB Type-C.4,100 mAh battery with 15W fast charging through USB Type-C. 15W reverse wireless charging, Wireless charging supported
AuthenticationIn-display fingerprint scanner, face unlockUltrasonic in-display fingerprint scanner, Face unlock.
Operating SystemAndroid 10-based One UI 2.0Android 9 based One UI
Launch Price$ 1,399 (roughly Rs 99,800)Rs 73,900
 

First Published on Feb 13, 2020 03:32 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

