Samsung Galaxy S20 series vs Galaxy S10 series: What's new and different

Samsung unpacked the Galaxy S20 series on February 11 in the US. The three new Galaxy S20 smartphones are coming soon to India, replacing the current line of Galaxy S10 series flagship devices.

The new lineup of Galaxy S20 comprises of the Galaxy S20, Galaxy S20+, and Galaxy S20 Ultra. These three smartphones replace the Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S10+, respectively.

Here is a one-on-one spec comparison of the Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10e, Galaxy S20+ vs Galaxy S10, and Galaxy S20 Ultra vs Galaxy S10+.

Galaxy S20 vs Galaxy S10e

Parameters Samsung Galaxy S20 Samsung Galaxy S10e Display 6.2-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate 5.8-inch Dynamic AMOLED Full HD+ Infinity-O display with 60Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 865 SoC or Exynos 990 chipset, depending on the region. Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC (in India) RAM/ Storage 8GB/ 128GB UFS 3.0, expandable up to 1TB via microSD. 6GB/ 128GB Rear Camera 12MP f/1.8 sensor + a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens + 64MP telephoto sensor. 12MP f/1.5 - f/2.4 dual aperture primary camera + 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor. Front Camera 10MP 10MP Battery 4,000 mAh with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging via USB Type-C. 3,100 mAh with 15W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and reverse charging via USB Type-C Authentication In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock Side-mounted fingerprint scanner, face unlock Operating System Android 10-based One UI 2.0 Android 9-based OneUI, Android 10 update available. Launch Price $999 (roughly Rs 71,000) Rs 50,900

Parameters Samsung Galaxy S20+ Samsung Galaxy S10 Display 6.7-inch Dynamic AMOLED QHD+ Infinity-O display with a 20:9 aspect ratio and up to 120Hz refresh rate 6.1-inch Dynamic AMOLED Full HD+ Infinity-O display with 60Hz refresh rate Processor Snapdragon 865 SoC or Exynos 990 chipset, depending on the region. Samsung Exynos 9820 SoC (in India) RAM/ Storage 12GB/ up to 512GB UFS 3.0, expandable up to 1TB via microSD. 8GB + 128GB/ 512GB Rear Camera 12MP f/1.8 sensor + a 12MP f/2.2 ultrawide lens + 64MP telephoto sensor + depth sensor. 12MP f/1.5 - f/2.4 dual aperture primary camera + 16MP f/2.2 ultra-wide sensor + 12MP telephoto sensor. Front Camera 10MP 10MP Battery 4,500 mAh with 25W fast charging, 15W wireless charging via USB Type-C. 3,400 mAh with 15W fast charging, 15W wireless charging and reverse charging via USB Type-C Authentication In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock In-display fingerprint scanner, face unlock Operating System Android 10-based One UI 2.0 Android 9-based OneUI, Android 10 update available. Launch Price $ 1,199 (roughly Rs 86,000) Rs 64,900