Last Updated : Jul 14, 2020 03:47 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite spotted on Geekbench with SD865

The smartphone is expected to launch around October 2020, a couple of months after the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung is working on a new variant of the Galaxy S20 Series. A Galaxy S series smartphone with the model number SM-G781B has visited the Geekbench website, hinting that the company could soon launch it as the Galaxy S20 Lite.

The Geekbench listing reveals that Samsung Galaxy S20 Lite will get powered by a processor codenamed Kona, which is the Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 processor. The SoC is coupled with 6GB RAM and scores 737 and 2619 in single-core and multi-core tests.

The smartphone was also spotted running on Android 10 and will come with some version of One UI 2.0.

Close

Previously, it was rumoured that Galaxy S20 Lite would feature 128GB internal storage and run on OneUI 2.5. The smartphone is expected to launch around October 2020, a couple of months after the launch of the Galaxy Note 20 series.

Samsung launched the Galaxy S10 Lite earlier this year in January for under Rs 40,000 in India. The Lite smartphone features a 6.7-inch Super AMOLED Plus Infinity-O panel, a Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 processor, a 48MP triple-camera setup, and a 4,500 mAh battery with SuperFast charging support.
First Published on Jul 14, 2020 03:47 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

