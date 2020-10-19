Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was recently unveiled in India; Here's how you can buy the phone for under Rs 35,000

Samsung recently unveiled the Samsung Galaxy F20 Fan Edition in India. The Galaxy S20 FE brings all the advantages of the flagship S20 series, with a few compromises. You can check out our review of the Galaxy S20 FE right here.

The Galaxy S20 FE’s price in India is set at Rs 49,999 for the 8GB/128GB variant. However, Samsung recently debuted a new 8GB/256GB configuration for the Galaxy S20 Fan Edition, which will set you back Rs 53,999. However, you can buy the Galaxy S20 FE for around 30K by availing these offers:

Firstly, Samsung is offering an exchange of up to Rs 16,400 on the Galaxy S20 FE. Additionally, you also get a Rs 4,000 cashback on transactions using HDFC Bank cards. It is worth noting that you will need a relatively new phone to get the full value of the exchange, although we got a good Rs 10,000 while adding the OnePlus 6T. To get the full exchange value, we had to add the OnePlus 8 Pro, which is not rational.

Additionally, Amazon is also offering the phone as part of the ‘Samsung Galaxy for life’ plan. This will make the effective cost of ownership of the Galaxy S20 FE Rs 30,098. When you buy the Galaxy S20 FE using the No Cost EMI option for 12 months (At Rs 2,783 per month), you will be given an ‘assured buy back value’ of Rs 20,000 if you chose to exchange your device within a year.