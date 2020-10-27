Samsung Galaxy S20 FE price drops to Rs 44,999 during festive season: Check specifications, features

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE was launched in India at a price tag of Rs 49,999. Weeks after the launch, Samsung has announced new offers for the Galaxy S20 FE as part of its festive offers.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE will be available for Rs 44,999, as consumers will get an instant cashback of Rs 5,000 during the festive season.

Moreover, customers making the purchase through HDFC Bank credit and debit cards can get an additional cashback of up to Rs 4,000, bringing down the effective price of Galaxy S20 FE 128GB variant to Rs 40,999, while the 256GB variant will be available for Rs 44,999.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE customers opting for Samsung Care+ offer can avail 50 percent off on accidental and liquid damage (ADLD) protection plan on select smartphones and LTE based tablets.

The offer is valid till November 17 across retail stores and on Samsung.com and leading e-commerce platforms in India.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE Review

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specifications

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O punch-hole Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone features a polycarbonate back and comes in a variety of colour options - Cloud Red, Cloud Lavender, Cloud Mint, Cloud Navy, and Cloud White.

Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G features Samsung’s own Exynos 990 SoC. The smartphone packs up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal memory. There is a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless charging, and also comes with IP68 water resistance.

In optics, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a triple-camera setup on the back with a 12MP primary lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE boots on Android 10-based One UI 2.0. Other features include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, etc.