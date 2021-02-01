Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G launch in India tipped after BIS certification

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G India launch seems imminent. The 5G variant of the Galaxy S20 FE has been spotted on the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) certification website. Last year, Samsung launched the Galaxy S20 FE in 4G and 5G variants. However, only the 4G variant came to India.

The main difference between the 4G and 5G models of the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE is the underlying SoC. The India variant that was launched for Rs 49,990 came with an Exynos 990 SoC. The 5G model spotted on the BIS website by PriceBaba comes with a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC.

Rest of the specifications are identical.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G specifications

The Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a 6.5-inch Full HD+ Infinity-O punch-hole Super AMOLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate.

Under the hood, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 5G features a Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 chipset, whereas the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE 4G features Samsung’s own Exynos 990 SoC. The models pack up to 8GB RAM and 256GB UFS 3.1 internal memory.

For optics, Samsung Galaxy S20 FE features a triple-camera setup on the back with a 12MP primary lens with optical image stabilisation (OIS), a 12MP ultrawide lens, and an 8MP telephoto lens with 3x optical zoom and 30x digital zoom. For selfies, there is a 32MP front camera on the Samsung Galaxy S20 FE.

The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with 25W fast charging, wireless charging, and also comes with IP68 water resistance.

Samsung Galaxy S20 FE boots on Android 10-based One UI 2.0. Other Samsung Galaxy S20 FE specs include an in-display fingerprint sensor, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS/ A-GPS, NFC, etc.