Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition vs OnePlus 8 Pro: Samsung's flagship killer vs OnePlus' most premium phone

Samsung just unveiled its most affordable Galaxy S20 smartphone in India. The Samsung Galaxy S20 Fan Edition is more or less a budget S20, coming in at Rs 49,999. Unlike last year’s Galaxy S10 and Galaxy S10 Lite, Samsung has retained most of the same features and specifications on the Galaxy S20 FE and Galaxy S20.

Unlike the Galaxy S20 and Galaxy Note 20 handsets, the S20 FE is designed to prioritise value and deliver just about the right specifications without compromising on the flagship experience. However, the S20 FE is not the only value-added flagship at this price. At Rs 49,999, the Galaxy S20 FE will directly compete with the likes of the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Specs OnePlus 8 Pro Galaxy S20 FE Chipset Snapdragon 865 Exynos 990 Display 6.78-inch QHD+ Fluid AMOLED, HDR10+, 120Hz, 1 billion colours 6.7-inch QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED, HDR10+, 120Hz 16 million colours RAM 8GB/12GB 8GB Storage 128GB/256GB 128GB Rear Camera 48 MP, f/1.8 (PDAF, OIS, Laser AF) + 8 MP, f/2.2 Telephoto (PDAF, OIS) + 48 MP, f/2.2 Ultrawide (PDAF) + 5 MP Colour Filter 12 MP, f/1.8 (PDAF, OIS) + 8 MP, f/2.0 Telephoto (PDAF, OIS) + 12 MP Ultrawide, f/2.2 Front Camera 16 MP, f/2.5, 1080p 30fps 32 MP, f/2.0, 4K 60fps Battery 4510 mAh, 30W Fast Charging, 30W Wireless Charging, 3W Reverse Wireless Charging 4500 mAh, 25W Fast Charging, 15W Wireless Charging, 4.5W Reverse Wireless Charging Software Android 10.0; OxygenOS 10.0 Android 10.0; One UI 2 Price Rs 54,999 / Rs 59,999 Rs 49,999

Design and Build

In terms of design and build quality, the OnePlus 8 Pro does have an edge. Straight off the top, the curved display on the 8 Pro might not offer a lot of utility but looks better than the flat panel on the S20 SE. Additionally, the OnePlus 8 Pro features a glass back panel and aluminium frame as compared to plastic on the Galaxy S20 SE. While the design might be subjective, the build quality of the OnePlus 8 Pro is definitely better.

Display and Battery

The main difference on the display front is size and resolution. The OnePlus 8 Pro is slightly larger and features a higher QHD+ resolution. While OnePlus certainly has an advantage here, you are not going to be able to tell much of a difference in resolution, unless you are really looking for it. Both phones have similarly sized batteries, with OnePlus offering slightly faster wired charging and much faster wireless charging.

Performance

For performance, both phones get flagship-grade chipsets, although the Snapdragon 865 SoC on the OnePlus 8 Pro is more capable than the Exynos 990 chip on the Galaxy S20 FE. Performance should be a non-issue on both phones for everyday users, but if we have to pick one winner here, it has to be the OnePlus 8 Pro.

Software

On the software front, Oxygen OS and One UI are two of the best Android software skins on the market. Because these two software skins are arguably the best-of-the-best for Android, we strongly suggest not basing your decision on software as you won’t be disappointed with either of the two.

Camera

If this was one year ago, we’d give this one to Samsung, no questions asked. However, OnePlus has come a long way with the 8 Pro, bringing the camera experience to the premium level, certainly on par with the Galaxy S20 series. While we haven’t tested the Galaxy S20 FE’s camera setup, if it is anything like that on the S20, then it will be just as good as the OnePlus 8 Pro. The only difference from the standard S20 is the low-resolution telephoto camera.

Conclusion

To sum it up, the differences between the OnePlus 8 Pro and Galaxy S20 FE are few and far between. Since the 8 Pro is OnePlus’ most premium phone, it tends to offer no comprises. The S20 FE is more or less an affordable S20, which means there are a few compromises here, but Samsung has not compromised in the areas that matter the most, ensuring that you get a full-fledged flagship experience at a relatively lower price.