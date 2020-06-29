Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition launching in India on July 2: Check price, features

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition in India on July 2. The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition will be available for pre-booking on Wednesday, July 1. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition was unveiled alongside the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition earbuds earlier this month.



Get ready to flaunt your Purple! Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition coated in a dreamy Haze Purple colour is arriving in 2 days. Pre-booking starts on 1st July. TnC apply.

The company confirmed the arrival of the BTS Edition Galaxy S20 Plus on its official Indian Twitter handle.

Samsung did not confirm whether it would launch the BTS Edition of the Galaxy Buds+ alongside the phone. The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is priced at USD 1,249.99 (Roughly Rs 94,500) in the US. While pricing in India is unknown, we expect it to cost close to the same or maybe less than the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which costs Rs 97,999 in India.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition has the BTS logo at the bottom and includes BTS themes. This special edition Galaxy S20+ comes in a single Haze Purple colour version with colour accents that are associated with the popular K-pop band. Apart from the phone, the retail box also includes exclusive BTS Photo Cards and BTS Stickers as well as standard accessories like the clear case and earphones from AKG.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Specs

The phone features the same specs as the standard Galaxy S20+ and comes with a 6.67-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support. The device is powered by the Exynos 990 chipset and runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin.

The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition retains the same camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, 64-megapixel telephoto shooter, and 12-megapixel ultrawide snapper.

The hole-punch notch on the front houses a 10-megapixel selfie camera. The phone supports OIS on the main and telephoto shooter and records 8K video at 24 fps on the back and 4K video capture at 60fps on the front.