App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Jun 29, 2020 07:40 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition launching in India on July 2: Check price, features

Pre-order for the device will start from July 1.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Samsung is gearing up to launch the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition in India on July 2. The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition will be available for pre-booking on Wednesday, July 1. The Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition was unveiled alongside the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition earbuds earlier this month.

The company confirmed the arrival of the BTS Edition Galaxy S20 Plus on its official Indian Twitter handle.

Samsung did not confirm whether it would launch the BTS Edition of the Galaxy Buds+ alongside the phone. The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is priced at USD 1,249.99 (Roughly Rs 94,500) in the US. While pricing in India is unknown, we expect it to cost close to the same or maybe less than the Galaxy S20 Ultra, which costs Rs 97,999 in India.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition has the BTS logo at the bottom and includes BTS themes. This special edition Galaxy S20+ comes in a single Haze Purple colour version with colour accents that are associated with the popular K-pop band. Apart from the phone, the retail box also includes exclusive BTS Photo Cards and BTS Stickers as well as standard accessories like the clear case and earphones from AKG.

Close

Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition Specs

related news

The phone features the same specs as the standard Galaxy S20+ and comes with a 6.67-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support. The device is powered by the Exynos 990 chipset and runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin.

The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition retains the same camera setup with a 12-megapixel primary sensor, 64-megapixel telephoto shooter, and 12-megapixel ultrawide snapper.

The hole-punch notch on the front houses a 10-megapixel selfie camera. The phone supports OIS on the main and telephoto shooter and records 8K video at 24 fps on the back and 4K video capture at 60fps on the front.

Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
Download a copy
First Published on Jun 29, 2020 07:40 pm

tags #Samsung #smartphones

Latest Updates : Coronavirus Outbreak

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre allows monthly export of 50 lakh medical overalls in PPE kits

Coronavirus pandemic | Centre allows monthly export of 50 lakh medical overalls in PPE kits

Can't breathe, they have removed ventilator: Hyderabad COVID-19 patient’s last words to father

Can't breathe, they have removed ventilator: Hyderabad COVID-19 patient’s last words to father

Chardham Yatra to begin from July 1: Here are the guidelines

Chardham Yatra to begin from July 1: Here are the guidelines

most popular

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Confirmed COVID-19 cases cross 10-million mark globally

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

Why India can’t be ‘Atma Nirbhar’ when it comes to smartphones

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

TN govt for CBI probe into death of father, son after alleged police torture

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram Teglegram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.