Samsung Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition and Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition launched in India: Check price, specs, availability

South Korea-based OEM Samsung just unveiled the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition in India alongside the Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition. The only differences between the BTS Edition of the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy Buds+ are the new finishes, while standard specifications are still the same. You get a new colour and the logo of the South Korean pop band.

Apart from the new colours and BTS logo, the Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition also gets new exclusively pre-loaded themes. Samsung has also started pre-booking for the Cloud White Galaxy S20 Ultra variant. The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition is priced at Rs 87,999 in India. The Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition will be priced at Rs 14,990, while the Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White variant is priced at Rs 97,999 in India.

The Samsung Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition, Galaxy Buds+ BTS Edition, and Galaxy S20 Ultra Cloud White model will be available for pre-booking in India starting from today until July 9. The phones and earbuds will be available for purchase in limited stock from July 10. The BTS Edition earbuds and smartphones will be available on Samsung India website and Samsung exclusive stores.

Samsung Galaxy S20+ Specifications

The phone is powered by the Exynos 990 chipset and runs on Android 10 with the One UI 2.0 skin. The S20+ BTS Edition sports a 6.67-inch Dynamic AMOLED display with a QHD+ resolution and a 120Hz refresh rate. The smartphone packs a 4,500 mAh battery with fast charging support.

The Galaxy S20+ BTS Edition retains the same camera setup as the standard S20 Plus with a 12 MP primary sensor, 64 MP telephoto shooter, 12 MP ultrawide snapper, and TOF depth sensor. On the front, the punch hole camera cutout houses a 10 MP selfie shooter. The Galaxy S20 Plus BTS Edition features a Haze Purple colour.