Samsung Galaxy S11+ to get custom 108MP camera sensor, 5,000 mAh battery; S11e certified on 3C

The rumour mill is on overdrive churning out specifications and features of the Galaxy S11 series ahead of its rumoured launch in February. There have been multiple reports on the web that claim to have revealed many specifications of the Galaxy S11 series. Adding to the flood of leaks, a couple of new reports have revealed more specifications of the Galaxy S11+ and the Galaxy S11e.



The Galaxy S11+ uses a 1 / 1.3-inch 108MP Samsung exclusive custom sensor, which is superior in quality to ISOCELL Bright HMX and has a high cost.

Tipster Ice Universe has claimed that Samsung Galaxy S11+ would feature a custom 108MP sensor. Samsung’s 108MP Bright HMX sensor is already in use in Xiaomi’S Mi Note 10 series. However, Samsung would use a custom sensor on the Galaxy S11+ that would be superior in quality. This would also result in a higher cost, as per the tipster, in spite of the same sensor size of 1/1.3-inch. The leakster hasn’t listed out the exact difference between the two sensors.

The standard Galaxy S11 is also rumoured to feature a 108MP sensor and a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. The Galaxy S11’s camera is also codenamed as ‘Hubble’, which refers to the space telescope, giving hints about 5x optical telephoto capabilities. Previously, a code from One UI 2.0’s camera app revealed support for a 108MP sensor, which would have a 12,000*9,000 resolution.

The Galaxy S11+ is also rumoured to pack a 5,000 mAh battery, which would be the biggest in a Samsung flagship. A bigger battery would be essential for a rumoured 6.9-inch AMOLED display, which would also support up to 120Hz refresh rate.

The Galaxy S11e has been spotted on the 3C certification website in China. The listing reveals that Galaxy S11e would get support for 25W fast charging.

