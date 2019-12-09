App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Dec 09, 2019 07:00 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S11+ to get custom 108MP camera sensor, 5,000 mAh battery; S11e certified on 3C

A bigger battery would be essential for a rumoured 6.9-inch AMOLED display, which would also support up to 120Hz refresh rate.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

The rumour mill is on overdrive churning out specifications and features of the Galaxy S11 series ahead of its rumoured launch in February. There have been multiple reports on the web that claim to have revealed many specifications of the Galaxy S11 series. Adding to the flood of leaks, a couple of new reports have revealed more specifications of the Galaxy S11+ and the Galaxy S11e.

Tipster Ice Universe has claimed that Samsung Galaxy S11+ would feature a custom 108MP sensor. Samsung’s 108MP Bright HMX sensor is already in use in Xiaomi’S Mi Note 10 series. However, Samsung would use a custom sensor on the Galaxy S11+ that would be superior in quality. This would also result in a higher cost, as per the tipster, in spite of the same sensor size of 1/1.3-inch. The leakster hasn’t listed out the exact difference between the two sensors.

The standard Galaxy S11 is also rumoured to feature a 108MP sensor and a telephoto lens with 5x optical zoom. The Galaxy S11’s camera is also codenamed as ‘Hubble’, which refers to the space telescope, giving hints about 5x optical telephoto capabilities. Previously, a code from One UI 2.0’s camera app revealed support for a 108MP sensor, which would have a 12,000*9,000 resolution.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S11+ renders reveal 6.9-inch display and Penta-lens setup

Close

The Galaxy S11+ is also rumoured to pack a 5,000 mAh battery, which would be the biggest in a Samsung flagship. A bigger battery would be essential for a rumoured 6.9-inch AMOLED display, which would also support up to 120Hz refresh rate.

related news

The Galaxy S11e has been spotted on the 3C certification website in China. The listing reveals that Galaxy S11e would get support for 25W fast charging.

Also Read: Samsung Galaxy S11, Galaxy S11e render images reveal camera and display details



Are you happy with your current monthly income? Do you know you can double it without working extra hours or asking for a raise? Rahul Shah, one of the India's leading expert on wealth building, has created a strategy which makes it possible... in just a short few years. You can know his secrets in his FREE video series airing between 12th to 17th December. You can reserve your free seat here.
First Published on Dec 9, 2019 07:00 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Richest companies in Asia: Find out which Indian powerhouse features in top 13

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Sundar Pichai is Alphabet CEO: Other Indian leaders at top global companies

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Most corrupt states in India: Maharashtra does not figure in top 8, guess which takes top spot

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.