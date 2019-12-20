Samsung Galaxy S11 series to feature a 48MP telephoto sensor, Galaxy S11+ to get custom 108MP sensor

Samsung is speculated to launch the Galaxy S11 series on February 18, 2020. The internet is flooded with various speculations and rumours about the Galaxy S11 series, particularly the camera unit.

A new leak now claims that at the trio of Galaxy S11 series smartphones, namely the Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11, and Galaxy S11+ will feature 48MP telephoto lens at least.



Samsung will lead the high-pixel telephoto lens, and the telephoto cameras of the S11e, S11, and S11 + are not less than 48MP.

— Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 19, 2019

IceUniverse has revealed a bunch of details about the upcoming Galaxy S11 series in a series of tweets. The tipster has now revealed that all the three Galaxy S11 series smartphones will have ‘high-pixel’ telephoto lens not less than 48MP telephoto lens. Samsung is said to be working on a periscope lens for the Galaxy S11 series.

The Galaxy S11’s camera is codenamed as ‘Hubble’, which refers to the space telescope, giving hints about 5x optical telephoto capabilities. Previously, a code from One UI 2.0’s camera app revealed support for a 108MP sensor, which would have a 12,000 x 9,000 resolution.

Ice Universe has given more details about the Galaxy S11+’s 108MP sensor. Previously, it was reported that Samsung will use a custom 108MP sensor, which would be different from the one found on the Mi Note 10 series.

The leaker has now revealed that Samsung Galaxy S11+’s 108MP sensor would be called Bright HM1, which merges a cluster of 9 pixels of 0.8 microns into a single pixel and larger 2.4-micron size. This would result in a brighter, more detailed output, especially in low-light.



S11+ unique new generation 108MP sensor seems to be called ISOCELL Bright HM1. It is a more advanced Nonacell technology than Tetracell. It merges a cluster of 9 pixels into a single pixel and allows 0.8μm pixels to be converted to 2.4μm pixels, greatly improving Low-light shoot — Ice universe (@UniverseIce) December 18, 2019

The Galaxy S11 series is said to get powered by Samsung Exynos 990 processor, which comes with a built-in 5G modem. On the front, the Galaxy S11+ would also have a punch-hole display like the Galaxy S11, and S11e renders. The 6.9-inch screen will have curved edges, but not as much as the Galaxy S10+.