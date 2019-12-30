Samsung Galaxy S11 series, Galaxy Fold 2 to launch on February 11: Report

Samsung’s next flagship smartphone series, the Galaxy S11, aka Galaxy S20 series, is expected to launch in February. The internet is flooded with leaks and speculations that claim to reveal the specifications and features of the Galaxy S11 series. To top these contradictory reports, another report has surfaced online that reveals the Galaxy S11 series launch date.

According to an Israeli website Girafa, the Galaxy S11 series would launch on February 11, a few days before the Mobile World Conference 2020 kicks off. In addition to the Galaxy S flagship, Samsung is also said to launch the Galaxy Fold 2 on the same date. Renowned tipster Ice Universe had previously claimed that the Galaxy S11 series would launch on February 18, 2020.

The Galaxy S11 series (or the Galaxy S20 series) would include three smartphones in five different variants, according to previous reports. All the three smartphones, namely the Galaxy S11e, Galaxy S11, and the Galaxy S11+ will have a punch-hole screen as seen in the leaked render images.

The smallest variant, which is most likely to be launched as Galaxy S11e, will have a screen size between 6.2-inch and 6.4-inch. The premium models, namely the Galaxy S11 and Galaxy S11 Plus, will feature 6.7-inch and 6.9-inch displays with 120Hz refresh rate. The S11e and Galaxy S11 would be compatible with LTE and 5G network. The ‘Plus’ model, on the other hand, will only support the 5G network.

The Galaxy S11 series is rumoured to support 5x optical telephoto capabilities with a 48MP primary sensor. Samsung is said to be working on a periscope lens for the Galaxy S11 series. The Galaxy S11+, aka Galaxy S20+, is said to feature a custom 108MP Bright HM1 sensor, which would be different from the one found on the Mi Note 10 series.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S11 series would get powered by Samsung’s Exynos 990 SoC with inbuilt 5G modem, as per reports.