App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol Be a Pro
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsTechnology
Last Updated : Nov 27, 2019 12:14 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Samsung Galaxy S11+ renders reveal 6.9-inch display and penta-lens setup

Rumours suggest that the Galaxy S11+ would feature a 108MP sensor with 5x optical zoom.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Rumours about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 series have been on the rise since the past week. Last week, render images and specifications of the Galaxy S11, and Galaxy S11e were uploaded online. We now have the first look of the Samsung Galaxy S11+, courtesy of the leaked renders.

The Galaxy S11+ would feature a Penta-lens setup along with two sensors and flash inside the camera island. OnLeaks, in collaboration with CashKaro, has uploaded the Galaxy S11+ renders that show a massive camera bump.

Close

The tipster has not revealed any camera specifications, but rumours suggest that the Galaxy S11+ would feature a 108MP sensor with 5x optical zoom. The camera setup on the Galaxy S11+ is also said to support clicking photographs in QHD+ and 8K video recording.

related news

On the front, the Galaxy S11+ would also have a punch-hole display like the Galaxy S11, and S11e renders. The 6.9-inch screen will have curved edges, but not as much as the Galaxy S10+. The power button and volume rocker keys are placed on the right edge, leaving the left edge completely blank. 

The USB Type-C port, speaker grille and a mic are placed on the bottom edge of the metal frame.

Galaxy S11+ is said to support 5G-only. Samsung may not launch a 4G variant of the smartphone. The company is said to launch five variants of the Galaxy S11 series.

Get access to India's fastest growing financial subscriptions service Moneycontrol Pro for as little as Rs 599 for first year. Use the code "GETPRO". Moneycontrol Pro offers you all the information you need for wealth creation including actionable investment ideas, independent research and insights & analysis For more information, check out the Moneycontrol website or mobile app.
First Published on Nov 27, 2019 12:14 pm

tags #gadgets #Samsung #smartphones

most popular

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Most expensive buildings in the world: Believe or not, Dubai's Burj Khalifa is not in top 10 list

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Tesla unveils Cybertruck, a pick-up straight out of a movie

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Saudi Aramco IPO: Top 10 initial public offers that had a bumper opening

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.