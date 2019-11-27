Samsung Galaxy S11+ renders reveal 6.9-inch display and penta-lens setup

Rumours about the upcoming Samsung Galaxy S11 series have been on the rise since the past week. Last week, render images and specifications of the Galaxy S11, and Galaxy S11e were uploaded online. We now have the first look of the Samsung Galaxy S11+, courtesy of the leaked renders.



I think you ain't ready for that massive camera design...

But well... Finally comes your very first look at which I assume will be launched as the #GalaxyS11Plus!

360° video + beautiful 5K renders + dimensions, on behalf of my Friends @Cashkarocom -> https://t.co/9PHLXwGlwg pic.twitter.com/hfHDXXdQuR — Steve H.McFly (@OnLeaks) November 26, 2019

The Galaxy S11+ would feature a Penta-lens setup along with two sensors and flash inside the camera island. OnLeaks, in collaboration with CashKaro , has uploaded the Galaxy S11+ renders that show a massive camera bump.

The tipster has not revealed any camera specifications, but rumours suggest that the Galaxy S11+ would feature a 108MP sensor with 5x optical zoom. The camera setup on the Galaxy S11+ is also said to support clicking photographs in QHD+ and 8K video recording.

On the front, the Galaxy S11+ would also have a punch-hole display like the Galaxy S11, and S11e renders. The 6.9-inch screen will have curved edges, but not as much as the Galaxy S10+. The power button and volume rocker keys are placed on the right edge, leaving the left edge completely blank.

The USB Type-C port, speaker grille and a mic are placed on the bottom edge of the metal frame.