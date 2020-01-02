Samsung Galaxy S10e successor may launch as Galaxy S20, premium models as Galaxy S20+, Galaxy S20 Ultra

Samsung’s next-generation Galaxy S series flagship is expected to launch in February 2020. The rumour mill recently revealed that Samsung would rebrand the Galaxy S11 series as Galaxy S20 series. An update over the report gives us the naming scheme that Samsung is likely to adopt for the Galaxy S20 series launching in February 2020.

According to tipster Ice Universe, Samsung would launch the Galaxy S10e successor as the Galaxy S20. The Galaxy S10 successor, which would sit in-between the three Galaxy S20 models, would be launched as the Galaxy S20+. Lastly, the Galaxy S10+ successor will be launched as Galaxy S20 Ultra, according to Ice Universe. However, the highest-end model’s ‘Ultra’ branding hasn’t been finalised yet and may change.



S11e → S20 ✔

S11→ S20+ ✔

S11+ → S20 Ultra ⁇

“Ultra” is just one of the possibilities, there are other options, to be confirmed，and What word do you think is best?

Another screenshot uploaded on Twitter shows that that Galaxy S20 will have a 6.2-inch display, whereas the Galaxy S20+ and Galaxy S20 Ultra will have a 6.7-inch display and a 6.9-inch display, respectively. These specifications are similar to the ones leaked previously along with image renders that also showed a punch-hole display like the Galaxy Note 10 series.

There are several reports on the web that claim to have revealed the accurate specifications, features, and pricing details of the Galaxy S11 aka Galaxy S20 series. A renowned tipster claimed that Galaxy S20 series, aka the Galaxy S11 series, will include five different variants. The Galaxy S20 and the Galaxy S20+ will come with 4G and 5G network support, whereas the Galaxy S20 Ultra will reportedly only support 5G networks.

Galaxy S20 series ( or the Galaxy S11 series) is rumoured to support 5x optical telephoto capabilities with a 48MP primary sensor. Samsung is said to be working on a periscope lens for the Galaxy S20 series. The Galaxy S20 Ultra is said to feature a custom 108MP Bright HM1 sensor, which would be different from the one found on the Mi Note 10 series.

Under the hood, the Galaxy S11 series would get powered by Samsung’s Exynos 990 SoC with inbuilt 5G modem, as per reports.

Samsung is reportedly launching the Galaxy S20 series at the Unpacked event on February 11 in the US.